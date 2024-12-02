Monogrammed gifts for the holiday season that are personalized in every way for your loved ones

With Thanksgiving now in the past, the Christmas season is officially in full swing.

If shopping for the holiday has you stumped this year, why not consider gifting loved ones a present with a personalized touch?

A monogram is typically made up of a person's initials. Putting a monogram on an item is an easy way to customize a gift for the person on the receiving end.

From home items to travel essentials and fashion staples, there are so many holiday gifts you can add a monogram, too.

Below are a few options.

A monogram can be added to kitchen or bath towels as a thoughtful touch.

People often swap out their kitchen depending on the time of year.

A simple neutral colored, monogrammed kitchen towel can be used during any time of year, no matter the season.

Bath towels are another item often monogrammed. Not only can an embroidered towel look lavish, but it can also serve a more practical use.

A towel personalized with initials can help families decipher whose towel belongs to whom.

Charcuterie boards are the centerpiece of many events.

A classic charcuterie board spread includes a variation of cheeses, meats, fruit, nuts and crackers.

That said, you can really cater a charcuterie board to include whatever you choose.

Charcuterie boards in general make a great gift this holiday season for those who don't have one already.

If you want to add a little personalization to your gift, you can customize a charcuterie board with the initials of whomever you are buying it for.

If you have a new little one attending your holiday festivities this year, a baby blanket is a beautiful, practical gift.

Parents can greatly benefit from having several different baby blankets to swaddle their little one in.

Monogrammed baby blankets can be found on Amazon.

A large tote is a must-have item to take on the go.

Totes can be used as beach bags, carry-on bags or in place of a daily purse for those who have a lot of items they like to carry with them.

You can purchase a personalized tote bag simply labeled with a single initial if you choose.

Everyone needs a durable toiletry bag to carry all their travel essentials.

If you have a traveler in your life who you are buying for, consider gifting them something they can take with them on their trips.

Toiletry bags, depending on the quality and how often they are used, may need frequent replacing from wear and tear.

A monogrammed toiletry bag is not only practical but also personalized.

Those who love to write can never have enough journals.

A beautiful monogrammed journal can be a place where your loved one can reflect on their day and jot down their ideas.

A journal is also a great place to keep track of goals, making it a great gift going into the new year.

A ring dish keeps precious jewelry safe when it's not being worn.

A ring dish is another popular item to add a monogram, too.

Many use dishes like the ones described to hold their engagement ring and wedding band for safe keeping.

Therefore, many are also customized with an anniversary date for a sentimental touch.

Coasters are a must-have in any home to avoid cup ring marks on your furniture.

A monogrammed coaster makes for a practical gift for any home as well as an elegant one with the initials of the person for whom you are buying artistically displayed on the item.

You can find monogrammed coasters of all different shapes, colors and designs to fit the aesthetic of whomever you're shopping for this holiday season.

Did you know you could buy a monogrammed bookmark?

If you have a loved one who enjoys relaxing with a good book, a beautiful bookmark featuring their initials makes for an ideal gift.

Amazon has multiple styles of embroidered bookmarks that can be placed on the corner of the book.

Monogrammed jewelry is an easy way to add thoughtful detail to any piece you buy.

Bracelets and necklaces are both popular pieces to have personalized.

An initial on a piece of jewelry adds a simple yet elegant touch to any accessory.