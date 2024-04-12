The productivity playlist: An upbeat list of songs to keep you motivated through your workday

A little music can go a long way.

When it comes to workplace productivity, playing some tunes can get you in the groove, get your creativity flowing and help you get your work done.

Everyone has their own unique preferences when it comes to workplace music. Many like to stick with a specific genre like country or rock when working. Others prefer calming instrumentals for productivity, like piano melodies, but some may find that type of music makes them more tired than alert.

Powerful movie soundtracks are popular to play among workers, such as "Interstellar," "Pirates of the Caribbean" or "The Lord of the Rings."

Nature sounds are a choice for some workers as a nice background noise to their workday.

The key is to find a type of music that motivates you but isn't distracting you.

Some workers simply need fun, upbeat tunes to keep them pumped up throughout the day. If you fall into this category, this playlist is for you. This playlist can be catered to your own unique liking since there are a lot of different genres, artists and songs old and new included. This roundup can provide inspiration for the types of songs you can look for if you want upbeat, fun songs to play throughout your workday.

1. "I'm Still Standing," Elton John

2. "Come Together," The Beatles

3. "Beautiful Day," U2

4. "Don't Stop Believin'," Journey

5. "Anyway You Want It," by Journey

6. "Walking On Sunshine," Aly and AJ

7. "Dog Days Are Over," Florence + The Machine

8. "You've Got The Love," Florence + The Machine

9. "Dreams," Fleetwood Mac

10. "Little Lies," Fleetwood Mac

11. "Silver Springs," Fleetwood Mac

12. "Murder On The Dancefloor," Sophie Ellis-Bextor

13. "We Will Rock You," Queen

14. "Eye of the Tiger," Survivor

15. "Welcome to the Jungle," Guns N' Roses

16. "September," Earth, Wind & Fire

17. "Let's Groove," Earth, Wind & Fire

18. "Levitating," Dua Lipa

19. "Drops of Jupiter," Train

20. "Working Girl," Train

21. "Drive By," Train

22. "Hey Soul Sister," Train

23. "More Than a Feeling," Boston

24. "What About Us," Pink

25. "Honey, I'm Good," Andy Grammer

26. "I Ain't Worried," One Republic

27. "Take Me Home, Country Roads," John Denver

28. "Livin' On a Prayer," Bon Jovi

29. "You Give Love A Bad Name," Bon Jovi

30. "Whatever It Takes," Imagine Dragons

31. "Radioactive," Imagine Dragons

32. "It's Time," Imagine Dragons

33. "How Will I Know," Whitney Houston

34. "Bang, Bang," Jessie J, Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj

35. "Jessie's Girl," Rick Springfield

36. "Pour Some Sugar On Me," Def Leppard

37. "The Sweet Escape," Gwen Stefani

38. "Could Have Been Me," The Struts

39. "Are You Gonna Go My Way," Lenny Kravitz

40. "Pocketful of Sunshine," Natasha Bedingfield

41. "Unwritten," Natasha Bedingfield

42. "Best Day Of My Life," American Authors

43. "Take A Chance On Me," ABBA

44. "What I Like About You," The Romantics

45. "Respect," Aretha Franklin

46. "Thunderstruck," AC/DC

47. "All I Wanna Do," Sugarland

48. "In The End," Linkin Park

49. "As It Was," Harry Styles

50. "Shut Up and Dance," Walk the Moon

51. "Flowers," Miley Cyrus

52. "Party in The U.S.A.," Miley Cyrus

53. "We Didn't Start the Fire," Billy Joel

54. "Hall of Fame," The Script

55. "9 to 5," Dolly Parton