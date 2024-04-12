The productivity playlist: An upbeat list of songs to keep you motivated through your workday

A little music can go a long way.
When it comes to workplace productivity, playing some tunes can get you in the groove, get your creativity flowing and help you get your work done.
Everyone has their own unique preferences when it comes to workplace music. Many like to stick with a specific genre like country or rock when working. Others prefer calming instrumentals for productivity, like piano melodies, but some may find that type of music makes them more tired than alert.
Powerful movie soundtracks are popular to play among workers, such as "Interstellar," "Pirates of the Caribbean" or "The Lord of the Rings."
Nature sounds are a choice for some workers as a nice background noise to their workday.
The key is to find a type of music that motivates you but isn't distracting you.
Some workers simply need fun, upbeat tunes to keep them pumped up throughout the day. If you fall into this category, this playlist is for you. This playlist can be catered to your own unique liking since there are a lot of different genres, artists and songs old and new included. This roundup can provide inspiration for the types of songs you can look for if you want upbeat, fun songs to play throughout your workday.
1. "I'm Still Standing," Elton John
2. "Come Together," The Beatles
3. "Beautiful Day," U2
4. "Don't Stop Believin'," Journey
5. "Anyway You Want It," by Journey
6. "Walking On Sunshine," Aly and AJ
7. "Dog Days Are Over," Florence + The Machine
8. "You've Got The Love," Florence + The Machine
9. "Dreams," Fleetwood Mac
10. "Little Lies," Fleetwood Mac
11. "Silver Springs," Fleetwood Mac
12. "Murder On The Dancefloor," Sophie Ellis-Bextor
13. "We Will Rock You," Queen
14. "Eye of the Tiger," Survivor
15. "Welcome to the Jungle," Guns N' Roses
16. "September," Earth, Wind & Fire
17. "Let's Groove," Earth, Wind & Fire
18. "Levitating," Dua Lipa
19. "Drops of Jupiter," Train
20. "Working Girl," Train
21. "Drive By," Train
22. "Hey Soul Sister," Train
23. "More Than a Feeling," Boston
24. "What About Us," Pink
25. "Honey, I'm Good," Andy Grammer
26. "I Ain't Worried," One Republic
27. "Take Me Home, Country Roads," John Denver
28. "Livin' On a Prayer," Bon Jovi
29. "You Give Love A Bad Name," Bon Jovi
30. "Whatever It Takes," Imagine Dragons
31. "Radioactive," Imagine Dragons
32. "It's Time," Imagine Dragons
33. "How Will I Know," Whitney Houston
34. "Bang, Bang," Jessie J, Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj
35. "Jessie's Girl," Rick Springfield
36. "Pour Some Sugar On Me," Def Leppard
37. "The Sweet Escape," Gwen Stefani
38. "Could Have Been Me," The Struts
39. "Are You Gonna Go My Way," Lenny Kravitz
40. "Pocketful of Sunshine," Natasha Bedingfield
41. "Unwritten," Natasha Bedingfield
42. "Best Day Of My Life," American Authors
43. "Take A Chance On Me," ABBA
44. "What I Like About You," The Romantics
45. "Respect," Aretha Franklin
46. "Thunderstruck," AC/DC
47. "All I Wanna Do," Sugarland
48. "In The End," Linkin Park
49. "As It Was," Harry Styles
50. "Shut Up and Dance," Walk the Moon
51. "Flowers," Miley Cyrus
52. "Party in The U.S.A.," Miley Cyrus
53. "We Didn't Start the Fire," Billy Joel
54. "Hall of Fame," The Script
55. "9 to 5," Dolly Parton
