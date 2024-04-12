Expand / Collapse search
Music

The productivity playlist: An upbeat list of songs to keep you motivated through your workday

Upbeat music is one of many options to keep you motivated throughout your day

By Ashlyn Messier
Published
Kid Rock tells 'The Angle' Trump's playlist is 'freaking awesome' Video

Kid Rock tells 'The Angle' Trump's playlist is 'freaking awesome'

Multiplatinum artist Kid Rock joins 'The Ingraham Angle' to discuss the media's criticism of former President Trump's music preferences.

A little music can go a long way.  

When it comes to workplace productivity, playing some tunes can get you in the groove, get your creativity flowing and help you get your work done. 

Everyone has their own unique preferences when it comes to workplace music. Many like to stick with a specific genre like country or rock when working. Others prefer calming instrumentals for productivity, like piano melodies, but some may find that type of music makes them more tired than alert.

Woman listening to music

Listening to music can help you stay motivated throughout your day. (iStock)

Powerful movie soundtracks are popular to play among workers, such as "Interstellar," "Pirates of the Caribbean" or "The Lord of the Rings."

Nature sounds are a choice for some workers as a nice background noise to their workday. 

The key is to find a type of music that motivates you but isn't distracting you.

Some workers simply need fun, upbeat tunes to keep them pumped up throughout the day. If you fall into this category, this playlist is for you. This playlist can be catered to your own unique liking since there are a lot of different genres, artists and songs old and new included. This roundup can provide inspiration for the types of songs you can look for if you want upbeat, fun songs to play throughout your workday.

1. "I'm Still Standing," Elton John

2. "Come Together," The Beatles

3. "Beautiful Day," U2

4. "Don't Stop Believin'," Journey 

5. "Anyway You Want It," by Journey 

6. "Walking On Sunshine," Aly and AJ 

7. "Dog Days Are Over," Florence + The Machine

8. "You've Got The Love," Florence + The Machine

9. "Dreams," Fleetwood Mac 

10. "Little Lies," Fleetwood Mac

11. "Silver Springs," Fleetwood Mac

12. "Murder On The Dancefloor," Sophie Ellis-Bextor 

13. "We Will Rock You," Queen 

14. "Eye of the Tiger," Survivor 

15. "Welcome to the Jungle," Guns N' Roses 

16. "September," Earth, Wind & Fire

17. "Let's Groove," Earth, Wind & Fire

woman and girl dancing together

When putting together a playlist of music to listen to while working, make sure it's filled with music that is going to motivate and not distract. (iStock)

18. "Levitating," Dua Lipa 

19. "Drops of Jupiter," Train 

20. "Working Girl," Train 

21. "Drive By," Train 

22. "Hey Soul Sister," Train 

23. "More Than a Feeling," Boston 

24. "What About Us," Pink

25. "Honey, I'm Good," Andy Grammer

26. "I Ain't Worried," One Republic 

27. "Take Me Home, Country Roads," John Denver 

28. "Livin' On a Prayer," Bon Jovi 

29. "You Give Love A Bad Name," Bon Jovi

30. "Whatever It Takes," Imagine Dragons 

31. "Radioactive," Imagine Dragons 

32. "It's Time," Imagine Dragons

33. "How Will I Know," Whitney Houston

34. "Bang, Bang," Jessie J, Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj  

35. "Jessie's Girl," Rick Springfield 

woman works from home

If you're feeling stressed, put on a little Whitney Houston, Fleetwood Mac, Imagine Dragons or any other musicians whose tunes will get you on track to productivity. (Stefan Wermuth/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

36. "Pour Some Sugar On Me," Def Leppard

37. "The Sweet Escape," Gwen Stefani 

38. "Could Have Been Me," The Struts 

39. "Are You Gonna Go My Way," Lenny Kravitz 

40. "Pocketful of Sunshine," Natasha Bedingfield

41. "Unwritten," Natasha Bedingfield

42. "Best Day Of My Life," American Authors 

43. "Take A Chance On Me," ABBA

44. "What I Like About You," The Romantics 

45. "Respect," Aretha Franklin 

46. "Thunderstruck," AC/DC

47. "All I Wanna Do," Sugarland

48. "In The End," Linkin Park 

49. "As It Was," Harry Styles 

50. "Shut Up and Dance," Walk the Moon

51. "Flowers," Miley Cyrus 

52. "Party in The U.S.A.," Miley Cyrus

53. "We Didn't Start the Fire," Billy Joel

54. "Hall of Fame," The Script

55. "9 to 5," Dolly Parton 

Ashlyn Messier is a writer for Fox News Digital. 