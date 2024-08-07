5 sunrise alarm clocks to wake you gently in the morning

Early risers can get a boost in the morning by tweaking how they wake up. If your go-to wake-up method is a classic bedside alarm clock, you should consider switching to a sunrise alarm clock. These devices combine an alarm with gradually increasing light, simulating dawn to help your body wake up naturally and effortlessly. Users report better wakefulness and improved sleep with the help of these devices, which often include background sounds like rain or ocean waves to help them relax.

So whether you are getting up to catch an early flight, get a workout in, or get to work, these alarm clocks will help you ease into wakefulness.

Here are five sunrise alarm clocks you should consider:

Original price: $52.98

This Amazon alarm clock has a sunrise simulation with seven natural sounds to choose from. Plus, you can set dual alarm times to ensure you keep up with your routine, even on the weekends. This LittleHippo sleep trainer and alarm clock, which you can buy at Walmart for less than $50, is a sleep trainer, alarm clock, sleep sounds machine, night light, and nap timer rolled into one adorable package.

Phillips's sunrise clock will help you become a better morning person. The clock has four brightness levels, starts a deep orange, and fades into a brighter white. Reviewers also love the look of the clock. Or you can upgrade to the newer sunrise clock by Phillips, on sale for $179.95, for more alarm sounds and a more comprehensive range of brightness. Plus, you can program your sunrise and sunset times and other features through an app.

If you are trying to fit a sunrise alarm clock into a modern aesthetic, this Vivilumens alarm clock is the answer. The alarm clock gradually increases light and has 10 soothing sounds to help you drift off to sleep. It also features a USB charging station. The Loftie clock and lamp, on sale for around $359.99 at Loftie, also stands out for its simple design.

For a budget-friendly option that gets the job done, try the Better Homes and Gardens sunrise clock at Walmart. The clock features a sunrise light for waking up and a sunset light to help you sleep. It also features mood lighting with light effects such as multiple colors at once. This sunrise alarm clock, which you can buy for less than $25 at Amazon, has Bluetooth and a USB charging port.

The Hatch Restore 2 comes in more colors than its predecessor and also has 10 new sunrise alarms, new light and sound pairings for sunsets, and 21 new sleep sounds. The original Hatch Restore 1 is available on Amazon for less than $100.