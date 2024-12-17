Fitness routines you can start in 2025 and the items to help you stick to your goals

The New Year can be a great time to kick-start a new fitness routine or to take one already underway to the next level. The best way to get started is to set realistic challenges that can be easily worked into your routine. One way to get motivated is to get the right gear to ensure you'll be exercising comfortably.

An everyday routine of going from couch to 5k can quickly jumpstart your fitness. You can work on a routine by yourself or get an app that helps you plot out your journey. If you live in a colder climate, make sure you'll stick to your new routine by buying the proper winter gear. If you add a yoga routine, a cute outfit might make it easier to get excited about downward dogs.

Or maybe you are interested in trying a trendy new exercise routine. Dead hangs and pilates are top trending routines on TikTok. Building your home gym is a great way to add resistance training to your routine. If you are eager to incorporate a new fitness routine into your schedule, this list has just what you need to get started.

Here are 25 things you need to get started on a new fitness routine:

Gym equipment

Supplements

Workout wear

Recovery tools

Original price: $199.99

Sportsroyals Multi-Purpose Power Tower has a variety of training methods to activate muscle fibers in all directions. Pull-ups are a golden move to build your back, and consistent pull-up training improves cardiorespiratory endurance and helps to improve cardiovascular health. The tower is also great if you plan on trying out dead hangs. This power dip station from Walmart, which is $149.99, has everything you need to learn how to do a pull-up.

Original price: $348.99

Looking to take your at-home pilates to the next level? Try a reformer machine. If you are committed to adding pilates to your everyday fitness, investing in a machine can reduce the expense of attending a studio. This AeroPilates reformer is excellent for beginners and saves space. The reformer has three elastic bungee cords, an adjustable headrest, foam grips and three guided reformer DVD workouts. This board, $129.99 from Walmart, provides a multi-functional solution for working chest muscles, abs and core. Plus, it helps improve overall fitness by helping you find the proper exercise routine.

7 THINGS YOU SHOULD PACK IN YOUR GYM BAG

Strength training is essential to building stamina and speed. If you want to bypass the gym, this TRX suspension trainer on Amazon is an excellent choice. This piece of exercise equipment uses gravity and your body weight to create resistance.

Original price: $299.99

This Magnetic/Water rowing machine combines cardio and strength training to provide a full-body workout. It is equipped with a 10-pound flywheel and a high-quality magnetic control system. The Hydrow Row, $1,795 at Hydrow, features a 22-inch touchscreen, front- and rear-facing speakers, and various classes, including scenic classes, row boot camp and strength classes.

Original price: $549

Dumbbells are a key component of a home gym. They can be a more affordable and flexible option if you are looking for a routine that targets every muscle. Some dumbbells have interchangeable weights. These Bowflex SelectTech 552 adjustable dumbbells are perfect for a good workout but only have a little space for different dumbbells. With just the turn of a dial, you can automatically change your resistance from five pounds to up to 52.5 pounds of weight. These NordiTrack adjustable weights, $399 at NordiTrack, include a storage tray to keep your floors safe.

Original price: $59.99

Kettlebells are a flexible and effective option. This three-piece set from Walmart comes with 10, 15 and 20-pound kettlebells to help target all major muscle groups in various exercise options. Onnit kettlebells, starting from $35, have a powder finish for better grip during strength and endurance work.

Vibration plates are another big trend of 2024 that you may want to try in the New Year. Some say that vibration plates can help with muscle strengthening, bone density, blood circulation, balance, metabolism, muscle soreness and energy levels. The AXV Up and Down Vibration Plate exercise machine offers a gentler, up-and-down vibration movement rather than a teeter-totter motion, making it suitable for individuals with back or hip pain. Or try this version, on sale for $108.99 at Walmart, for a plate that features five automatic vibration modes that adjust the intensity and shut off after a set time.

This Trideer stretching strap on Amazon will help you reach places you may not have the flexibility to do alone. The strap can help you achieve more profound and effective stretches to warm your joints and muscles before your workout and prevent potential injury.

You'll need a good mat if you add yoga or stretching to your workout routine. Mats come in different cushioning, grip and materials. The Liforme classic yoga mat is designed to be the most innovative and comfortable mat on the market to optimize your home exercises. It is longer and wider than regular Yoga mats and comes with a carrying bag. You can buy the mat on Amazon for $149.95.

Add collagen peptides to your daily routine to combat dry skin, aging skin and osteoarthritis. They are also used for building muscle strength and many other purposes. Vital Proteins at Walmart delivers 20 grams of collagen per serving and gets great reviews for effectiveness. You can buy it on sale at Amazon for $32.08.

Protein powders are popular because protein intake needs to increase alongside exercise intensity. Taking protein after intense strength training can help with healthy muscle recovery, so you're ready to do it all again tomorrow. Orgain organic vegan protein powder on Amazon delivers high-quality, plant-based nutrition. This vegan protein powder is made from a protein blend of peas, brown rice and chia. You can also buy it at Walmart for $19.98.

9 YOGA ACCESSORIES TO HELP IMPROVE YOUR FLEXIBILITY

Original price: $24.99

Get an extra boost of electrolytes that can help enhance your hydration and workouts and supercharge your recovery. Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier comes in several flavors and is easy to mix into your water bottle. One stick contains more than three times the electrolytes of traditional sports and five essential vitamins. LMNT Zero-Sugar Electrolytes, on sale for $39.99 at Walmart, is sugar-free and contains 200 mg of potassium in each stick pack.

Boost your nutrient intake with an AG1 smoothie by Athletic Greens. It is a great way to get essential vitamins, minerals, and probiotics in one easy-to-make, great-tasting drink. Organifi Daily Green, on sale for $34.95 on Amazon, can help you boost your nutrition intake with one scoop that blends easily with water.

Original price: $29.99

Sleep is the cornerstone of a good fitness routine and a regular schedule can help prevent injury. Fall asleep blissfully and wake up beautifully with these gummies from Kourtney Kardashian Barker, which are formulated to promote healthy sleep patterns. The gummies contain L-theanine, Magnesium and Melatonin. Or try the Natural Vitality CALM Gummies, $13.48 at Walmart, to manage stress, release tension from your body and calm your mind.

Magnesi-Om, is the key ingredient in the TikTok trending sleepy girl mocktail that promises better sleep. Magnesi-Om is a high-dose magnesium powder supplement that replenishes your body's supply to help support relaxation, brain health and regularity. You can use a 15% off coupon if you subscribe and buy this supplement on Amazon.

A cute outfit can go a long way in helping you get out of the door. If yoga or a gym session is on the calendar, check out the uber-cute outfits at Beyond Yoga. This houndstooth black racerback high-cropped tank pairs well with dark leggings. It is designed to flatter every shape and has that signature Beyond Yoga comfort. This v-neck cropped tank from Quince, on sale for $29.90, is ultra soft and supportive for low-impact workouts.

Gymshark is a popular choice among gym enthusiasts. These lightweight joggers have everything you'll need to reach your conditioning goals. They feature an elasticated drawcord waistband for adjustability. These yoga sweatpants, $35.99 on Amazon, are roomy and great for the gym.

These bold red leggings from Alo Yoga have great support. The leggings are made of sculpting, subtly sheeny, high-compression Airlift fabric. They fit like a glove, with a wide, double-layered waistband for a holds-you-in feel. This WodoWei two-piece workout outfit, $28.98 on Amazon, includes the sports bra and leggings and is available in various colors.

Vuori's waffle hoodie is the perfect workout accessory, regardless of your routine. The cotton stretch fabric is an ideal first or second layer and the hoodie keeps in the warmth and comfort. This affordable hoodie, $19.89 on Amazon, is designed to protect you from harmful UV rays, which is great for outdoor workouts.

6 MARATHON TRAINING ACCESSORIES TO HELP YOU GET A PERSONAL BEST

These Gilly Hicks Active Recharge Wide-Leg Pants from Hollister have four-way stretch, are moisture-wicking and have a super soft, brushed feel. The wide-leg silhouette makes them a great choice for lounging in too.

Fanka Body Sculpt high-intensity leggings are designed with targeted support that puts precise pressure on your thighs and booty. They are designed for the ultimate workout experience and feature ultra compression to lock in muscles, stabilize joints and eliminate muscle wiggle. This three-piece set of sculpting leggings, on sale for $31.99 on Amazon, smooths both the legs and the tummy while targeted compression creates dramatic definition under the rear end.

TENS units use electrical currents to relieve pain. Attach the unit's electrodes to the skin to bring those electrical impulses to the affected area. Try the TENS Unit and EMS muscle stimulator for pain relief therapy on Amazon for any back or leg discomfort post-training.

Original price: $199

Foam rollers are popular tools for helping athletes release muscle knots or trigger points. This vibrating foam roller from Hyperice uses vibration therapy to help with muscle recovery. Or try the Amazon Basics foam roller for a lightweight and easy-to-carry-along option.

Original price: $499

Use a massage gun to massage muscles and soft tissue. The Theragun pro-gun from Therabody is another highly rated massage gun that helps with muscle recovery, stress release, and soothing discomfort. This massage gun gets the kinks out, and it's more affordable at $49.99 on Amazon.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals

Original price: $799

These Hyperice NormaTec boots will significantly reduce muscle soreness and stiffness by improving circulation and facilitating the removal of lactic acid and other toxins from the muscles. That means quicker recovery. Or try these QUINEAR Air Compression boots, on sale for $279.99 on Amazon, that work like the NormaTec boots.