18 marathon training essentials to keep you running through winter

Don't let the colder weather derail your marathon training progress this winter. The race must go on, and so must your training. We've gathered a list of 18 training essentials to help you get through the winter months and be ready for race day.

The proper cold-weather gear will help you train through the worst winter days and keep you safe as temperatures drop and days shorten. We've also included selections that will keep you on schedule even when you can't leave the house. You can find these selections on Amazon, which can be delivered to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to shop.

These 18 marathon training essentials will keep you running all winter long:

Winter hand and head protection

Winter running clothes

Winter running shoes

Winter running safety

Treadmills

Nike Men's Sphere 3.0 Running Gloves $29.95

These Running Gloves from Nike will keep your hands warm, a crucial consideration when it comes to conquering cold weather training. The gloves feature advanced thermal sphere technology, providing superior warmth without compromising breathability. Plus, they include touchscreen-compatible fingertips.

FREETOO Waterproof Winter Gloves with Fleece Lining $20.99

These FREETOO fleece-lined, waterproof snow gloves will fit your hands perfectly like your second skin. The gloves lock the temperature on your hands, reduce heat loss and absorb moisture and sweat. The gloves come in several sizes.

Gone For a Run Pom Pom Beanie Hat for Runners $27.99

Keep your head warm in style with this Gone For a Run Pom Pom Beanie Hat for Runners. The soft ribbed knit hat fits snugly and is long enough to cover the ears and neck without being bulky. These pom beanie hats are a favorite among athletes everywhere thanks to their creative design and vibrant color.

JOEYOUNG Fleece Ear Warmers $12.99, now $9.99

JOEYOUNG Fleece Ear Warmers will keep your head warm and come in various colors to lighten up the drab winter scenery. Get them in a pack of three.

TSLA 1 or 2 Pack Men's Thermal Compression Pants $17.98

Staying warm on colder days is all about base layering. These thermal compression pants for men are highly rated for their performance, warmth and fit.

BALEAF Women's Fleece Running Jacket Half-Zip Cold Weather Gear $38.99

Keep your core warm with this fleece running jacket from Baleaf. The brushed fleece interior feels nice against the skin and wicks away moisture to help you stay warm in winter. The jacket's half-zip design makes it easy to open for ventilation. It also features two zippered pockets to hold your valuables.

TSLA Women's Thermal Running Tights $22.98

Try these thermal running tights with a high waist for added leg warmth. These tights feature zippered pockets that secure your small personal belongings during activities.

BALEAF Women's Puffer Vest $45.99

This BALEAF running vest is a breathable, high-performance thermal fabric that retains warmth with less filling and weight. Both sides of the vest are made of spandex fabric, which has an excellent stretch that keeps you moving freely.

Little Donkey Andy Men's Insulated Running $51.99

Try this Little Donkey Andy Men's Insulated Running jacket to insulate cold air and retain warmth of the core area. The sleeves, side and back panels are made with 5% Spandex synthetic materials, which stretch well and allow freedom of movement.

Smartwool Run Cold Weather Socks $23.00

Don't forget to invest in a good pair of cold-weather running socks. These Smartwool Run Cold Weather Socks are the perfect addition if you want a sock to keep the chill away. These socks are made with a Merino blend and mesh zones and have a run-specific profile and a four-degree elite fit system.

Saucony Men's Peregrine 11 Trail Running Shoe $120.00, now $72.95

Make sure to keep the risk of slipping at a minimum by upgrading to this Saucony Men's Peregrine 11 Trail Running Shoe. The aggressive lugs made of PWRTRAC tacky rubber conform to dig in and confidently grip various terrains, including snowy trails.

Salomon Women's Sense Ride 4 Running Shoes Trail $130.00, now $65.97

These Salomon running shoes feature a sole that balances the geometry and the rubber compound to deliver confidence on wet, dry, hard, or loose surfaces and offer long-term durability.

Due North Everyday G3 Ice Cleat $17.62

If replacing your favorite running shoes is out of the question, the solution is to outfit them for winter use. The Due North Everyday G3 Ice Cleat will keep you safe when walking or running in snow and ice. Customers like the performance, traction and quality of the cleats.

AVANTI PRO Chest Light $34.99, now $29.99

You may be doing your winter training in the dark. Stay safe with this AVANTO PRO Chest Light. The light can be adjusted to shine in different directions and lasts up to 5 hours on a single charge.

Nitecore NU43 Rechargeable Headlamp $59.95

This Nitecore NU43 Rechargeable Headlamp is another option for lighting a nighttime or early morning winter run. The headlamp is lightweight but capable of a 1400-lumen max with a beam throw of over 142 yards.

SABRE Runner Pepper Gel $12.99, now $9.99

Keep safe on those dark workouts with this SABRE Runner Pepper Gel. The gel has an adjustable reflective runner hand strap that makes it portable and ready for immediate access when seconds count.

XTERRA Fitness TR Folding Treadmill $393.78, now $315.02

A backup indoor option like this XTERRA Fitness TR Folding Treadmill is the solution on days you just can't get outdoors. The treadmill features 12 preset programs and three manual incline settings.

SereneLife Folding Treadmill $287.99

Customers like the quality, weight, size, value and foldability of the SereneLife Folding Treadmill. The treadmill has a wide running belt and is easy to store.