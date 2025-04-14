10 treats and toys to celebrate Easter with your dog

While Easter baskets are a fun tradition, it's crucial to remember that many of the goodies inside can be highly toxic to your dog. Chocolate Easter eggs, a staple for the season's celebrations, and any other types of chocolate should be kept out of your dog's reach.

Chocolate contains a chemical called theobromine, which is poisonous to dogs and affects the gut, heart, central nervous system and kidneys. Even a small amount can lead to vomiting, tremors, seizures, or worse. This is a serious matter that requires your immediate attention. Many hard candies and sweets contain xylitol, an artificial sweetener that is deadly to pets even in small quantities. Foil wrappers are just as dangerous because, if ingested, they could cause blockages.

If you plan on including your pet in the Easter fun, it's crucial to keep a close eye on them to avoid any accidental ingestion of these highly toxic substances. Your vigilance can make all the difference in keeping your pet safe.

Imagine the joy on your pet's face when they receive a basket curated with dog-friendly treats. Here are 10 items to help you create a dog-friendly Easter basket that will surely bring a smile to your dog's face:

These marshmallow-flavored treats are not only delicious but also safe for your dog, providing a fun and festive way to celebrate Easter. Your dog will love these treats shaped like the iconic Easter Peeps. This 22-ounce pail of limited-edition treats for small dogs will last you all spring.

This Snuffle Dog Toy Set from Youly includes six colorful eggs where you can tuck away your dog's favorite treats. Set them out in the garden and give your dog the chance to do his own Easter egg hunt. The eggs have pockets in fabric for hiding treats.

Or try these dozen eggs from Bredwell, $34.99 at Walmart. The plastic eggs are filled with fun treats that are dog-friendly, including heart beets, peanut butter, bacon cheese, double cheeseburger, and cranberry oats.

These special peanut butter-flavored treats come in classic Easter shapes for a surprise your dog will love! The cookies are shaped like eggs, ducks, and bunnies and are made of dog-friendly ingredients.

These delicious cookies are a delight to look at and a great treat for small—to medium-sized dogs. They are made with human-grade ingredients for a healthy indulgence. This set includes 22 luxury dog treats, including dog macarons, truffles, and bone cookies.

These adorable bunny slippers are made for Fido to destroy. They are packed with fluff, and each toy features a squeaker and super-soft fuzz. They also feature crazy crinkle and Whip-N-Flip ears for more engagement.

Easter chocolate bunnies are off-limits for your dog, but this lil'bunny plush is great for play. It includes a crazy crinkle and a squeaker, and is packed with fluff. Your dog will love his whip-n-flip ears that thrash when they play.

This cute reversible bandanna features hopping bunnies on one side and a bright yellow floral on the other. It is an awesome Easter Day accessory for your four-legged companion.

What better way to celebrate the season than to inject some fun with this adorable dog bunny costume? It comes with cute bunny ears and a bow tie, making it a great choice for Easter photos.

Dogs love chasing after balls and will enjoy playing with this Easter egg ball toy. This ball is designed to withstand strong chewing and scratching. It features squeakers and crinkle sounds for mental stimulation.