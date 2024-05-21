10 Father's Day gifts for dads who are into fitness

Father's Day is the perfect opportunity to get Dad interested in a new workout routine or help him elevate his existing one. The first place to start for the gym junkie is to gauge any goals he is looking to crush. If he's into bike riding, he might be interested in improving his ride with a bike trainer. If Dad is already hitting the pavement and logging long miles, consider upgrading his smartwatch.

Or maybe he's been thinking about starting a new routine. A great place to start is with a low-impact elliptical trainer. Whether he's a novice or an expert, a better set of earbuds for his workout tunes or post-workout recovery gear are great gifts he'll appreciate.

We've selected ten gifts for the dad who works out (or is thinking about it):

If Dad's fitness tracker is just counting steps and tracking his sleep, it might be time for an upgrade. The Garmin Venu 3S is a great everyday option on sale for less than $400 at Amazon. This GPS smartwatch has a bright, colorful display and up to 14 days of battery life. It features advanced health and fitness features, including sleep coaching, 24/7 health insights, and the ability to make and send texts from your wrist. You can also buy it at Scheels.

Sure, he probably has a water bottle, but he'll still appreciate one that self-cleans. The LARQ Bottle PureVis, on sale for less than $100 at LARQ, is great for those who want to ensure their water is germ-free. This water bottle uses UV-C LED light to eliminate up to 99.9999% of bio-contaminants from your water and bottle. You can also grab the LARQ at Amazon.

If he's been working out, he'll probably already have some weights. You can add versatility to his routines by turning those weights into kettlebells with the Kettlebell grip, on sale for less than $20 at Walmart. Or grab the original Kettle Gryp, which got its start on Shark Tank, on sale for less than $35 at Amazon.

Add the Theracane massage cane to his post-workout recovery arsenal. For less than $40, Dad can temporarily relieve muscular tension, stiffness, tenderness, and soreness. The Theracane is a massager hook that makes it easy to reach hard-to-reach spots, increasing circulation and soothing away stress and knots in your back. It is also available to buy on Amazon.

An indoor bike trainer is great for gaining speed or getting a ride in if it is too miserable outside. The Wahoo KICKR SNAP Smart Trainer receives top marks for its price, currently around $300 at Trek Bicycle, and performance. The trainer is easy to set up, and reviews say it provides a realistic ride experience. It has Bluetooth connectivity to link with various devices for training apps and sessions. You can also buy it at Amazon.

Dad might appreciate old school pen to paper as an option to track progress and fitness goals. The Clever Fox Fitness Journal, available for under $15 at SV Digital, is easy to use. Each workout page features convenient, pre-printed sections to add up to 12 exercises, six sets each, track cardio, workout length, and calories burned, add extra notes, and leave a workout satisfaction rating. This journal, on sale for less than $15 at Walmart, tracks fitness and nutrition.

Gift him a cryosphere massage roller ball, like this one on sale for less than $12 at Walmart, for on-the-go, natural pain relief. Or try this cryosphere massage roller ball, available for less than $26 at Amazon. He can use the handheld ice cold or hot therapy cryo massager on his back, foot, face, leg, and neck. The stainless steel metal ball can be placed in the freezer for 2 hours to provide up to 6 hours of cold relief. It can treat swelling, inflammation, joint and muscle pain, and overuse injuries.

Treat Dad to a new gym bag designed to accommodate all of his fitness essentials in style. Gymshark's medium everyday gym bag, on sale for $54 at Gymshark, will fit everything he needs. With a wet pocket for gym gear and slip pockets for work essentials, Dad will love carrying it as his go-to office-to-gym duffel. The Under Armour Undeniable 5.0 Small Duffle Bag gets good reviews for its durability and is priced at less than $50 at Amazon.

Jumpstart Dad's fitness routine with an at-home elliptical with the Bowflex Max Trainer, priced at around $1,300 on Amazon, is a great no-frills option for anybody wanting a hearty, low-impact workout at home. It's a great option to get back into fitness without hurting the knees! You can also buy it at Dick's Sporting Goods.

He'll appreciate an extra set of earbuds to carry in his gym bag. The Jabra Elite 8, on sale for less than $150 at Jabra, is a great upgrade. The earbuds are dustproof, waterproof, and sweatproof and built to withstand extremes. Plus, they have a long battery life. You can also buy the earbuds on Amazon.

