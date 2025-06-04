This Father's Day, give dad HexClad cookware – the same hybrid pans used by celebrity chef and restaurateur Gordon Ramsay. From June 6 until June 16, you can take advantage of HexClad’s Father's Day sale and save up to 43% off.

Dad can whip up incredible meals with cookware that offers the searing power of stainless steel and the easy cleanup of nonstick. He'll be inspired to create his own delicious masterpieces, perhaps even experimenting with unique Bite of Fox recipes like PB&J Chicken Wings or Gordon Ramsay's Po Boy Sandwich.

HexClad's Father's Day sale

Find the perfect gift for dad this Father's Day during the HexClad sale that he can use to create chef-inspired creations from Bite of Fox.

Original price: $783.99

This set features seven chef's knives with green pakkawood handles that are made of Japanese Damascus steel. They are beautiful, functional and the perfect chef's knife. The set comes with a magnetic walnut knife block to securely hold each knife and maintain sharpness without dulling blades.

Original price: $532

This hyhrid fry pan set comes with everything your dad needs for a total upgrade of his kitchen cookware. The set includes eight, ten and 12-inch fry pans with corresponding lids to create a symphony of delicious entrées.

Original price: $99

HexClad's walnut cutting board is made from beautiful walnut wood that gives off a pleasant aroma and is naturally resistant to absorbing food odors. Use it for your food prep or as a serving board for your beautiful creations. It comes in medium, large and extra-large sizes.

Original price: $258

The Grillfather Bundle is an eight-piece barbecue tool set that has everything dad needs for grilling perfect steaks and veggies. The set includes a hybrid barbecue grill pan featuring perforations to infuse protein or veggies with the grill’s smoky flavor.

Original price: $268

This Pizza Lovers' bundle includes HexClad's easy-to-use hybrid pizza steel featuring quick-heating hybrid technology for perfectly crispy crusts in the oven or on the grill. The bundle also comes with a rocking pizza slicer, server and cutting board that doubles as a serving piece.

Original price: $358

HexClad's steak lover bundle is the perfect choice if your dad loves serving steaks. The set comes with four rustic Acacia Bistecca Plates and HexClad's limited-edition Japanese Damascus Steel Master Steak Knives. These knives feature ebony-hued handles and slice through steak like butter.

These stainless-steel bowls feature a patented vacuum-seal lid to store food from the counter to the fridge and keep your food fresh for up to three times longer. You can mix and store everything in the same bowl.

This large frying pan has a spacious surface area big enough to handle several tasks. This pan features HexClad's revolutionary hybrid technology, combining stainless steel and its TerraBond ceramic nonstick for the ultimate sear and easy clean-up. It is oven-safe to 900ºF. You can also buy the pan bundled with its tempered glass lid.

Use the 10-inch pan to fry up some of those smaller ingredients. This pan has everything you love about the 12-inch pan, but it is small enough to take on sautéing or simmering jobs. This pan is also available bundled with its lid.

This nine-piece utensil set from HexClad has everything dad needs to help him make those Bite of Fox creations, including a big basting spoon and fish spatula. All the utensils are made of high-grade stainless steel and high-temperature-resistant silicone with a gunmetal finish. They can withstand temperatures up to 450ºF and are dishwasher-safe.

This eight-inch hybrid frying pan is perfect for taking care of smaller sautéing needs. The pan uses HexClad’s hybrid technology, combining stainless steel and non-stick design to give you the perfect, even cook every time.

Dad can try out his new cookware, making these delicious recipes that will show off his culinary expertise. Bite of Fox has everything he needs to execute even the more complicated dishes with ingredients, step-by-step instructions and even a video.

Gordon Ramsay’s Po-Boy sandwich uses crispy black drum, caramelized onions and homemade remoulade to create a New Orleans classic. The fish is crisped in a batter of Louisiana fish fry and is topped with homemade shoestring fries to give this sandwich an authentic taste. Here are the ingredients, a step-by-step recipe and a video for making Gordon Ramsay’s Po Boy Sandwich.

This easy and cheesy Cheeseburger Casserole recipe ditches the bread and instead incorporates eggs, heavy cream and a whole pound of bacon to create a keto-friendly dish. Find the ingredients you need and how to cook this weeknight winner.

Learn how to create these PB&J Chicken Wings for a unique and flavorful dish that combines the flavors of a classic peanut butter and jelly sandwich. The recipe uses a smoky chili-lime rub and a sticky peanut butter and strawberry glaze for a balanced finish. Get step-by-step instructions and a video on how to create this masterpiece and more at Bite of Fox.

This grilled cheese with breakfast sausage skillet sandwich uses American and mozzarella cheese that is melted over sausage and spinach. This grilled cheese sandwich recipe is simple, quick and easy to make with only a handful of ingredients. Learn how to make it Bite of Fox.

