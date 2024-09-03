10 furniture picks for your tiny home

Tiny homes are becoming more mainstream as more Americans consider this alternative living option. Besides reducing your carbon footprint, one of the biggest draws to tiny home living is its affordability. The cost to build a tiny home is a fraction of what the median cost of an average-sized home is today in the U.S., and they can be more energy efficient than traditional homes.

Plus, buying a tiny home can be as easy as one click. You can buy your tiny home online from Amazon, Walmart or Home Depot.

Once you've settled on a tiny home, the next step is figuring out how to furnish it. Traditional bulky furnishings will take up too much space, so stick to space-saving designs. The best tiny home furniture serves more than one function – think convertible designs or furniture you can mount to the wall that will fold away when not in use.

Here are 10 tiny furniture picks to help turn your house into a home:

Original price: $199

A wall-mounted table is easy to use and versatile, too. This solid and sturdy table from Wayfair can be used as a workbench, desk, kitchen table, bar, laundry station, arts and crafts table and much more. It is $109.99 on Amazon and can also be used as a storage rack to place some simple items after folding.

Original price: $439

This 52-inch upholstered sofa on Wayfair fits the description of functional furniture. The couch features durable upholstery and comes with an ottoman. It's a great size for your small space. This convertible sofa, on sale for $169.99 at Amazon, works as a small couch, a chaise lounge, a sofa bed, a guest bed and an ottoman.

This drop leaf table on Amazon can be used as a dining room table to fit four and can be stowed away when not in use. Moreover, on the front of the table is a drawer and cabinet for storing wines and tableware. On the back are double-layer storage cabinets with an anti-drop metal frame. This folding table on Wayfair has a similar design and can easily be stored in any corner of your tiny home.

Floating shelves are space savers because they don't take up any floor space. This set of six floating shelves from Amazon is a great solution for tight spaces. Put them in the bathroom, living room, or bedroom. This set of two floating shelves from Wayfair is sturdy and easy to install.

This Walmart pack includes all the appliances you need to outfit your tiny home. It consists of an all-in-one 1.62-cubic-foot combo washer-dryer, Conserv's 10.1-cubic-foot stainless top freezer refrigerator, and an all-in-one 20-inch electric cooking range and convection oven with an air fryer.

Original price: $59.99

Nesting tables are a great space saver and functional, too. Use these three tables from Amazon to entertain a bigger group. When people leave, pop them back in the nest to save space. Additionally, the tables are easy to assemble. These nesting tables, on sale for $112 at Wayfair, are crafted from solid eucalyptus wood.

These magnetic racks on Amazon are a simple storage solution that only takes up a little space in your kitchen. Use them for organizing spices, seasoning bottles, drinks, cans, snacks, and more. These racks, on sale for $20.69 at Walmart, come with moveable hooks.

Original price: $2109.97

Murphy beds are practical for any small space that needs to do double duty. Just fold them into the wall to free up square footage. This double Murphy bed from Wayfair features a streamlined design that easily fits any modern aesthetic. This Murphy Bed Cube Cabinet, $479.90 on Amazon, is another great space saver.

Original price:$122.99

This bamboo kitchen locker has two sliding glass doors and a shelf. It can store dishes, bowls, or condiment bottles. You can wall-mount it for space savings or place it on a table. The design is very compact and practical.

For more Deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals.

Original price: $49.95

Maximizing storage is crucial for every piece you bring into your tiny home. This smart and functional storage pillow case on Amazon is smart and functional. Fill it with clothes, bedding, or blankets and use it as a decorative pillow.