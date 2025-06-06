Dress your dad in an outfit he'll actually wear this Father's Day

For years, "dad fashion" might have conjured ideas of ill-fitting jeans and old t-shirts, but times have changed. The right outfit can provide the comfort and confidence they need to feel their best, from the office or job site to the backyard, golf course, kitchen, or the gym.

Here are 13 apparel pieces that your dad will actually wear.

Weekends

Whether your dad is an outdoorsman with a sense of adventure or prefers a quiet day on the golf course, he deserves an outfit that makes him look and feel great.

This hooded jacket from Berne is a solid pick for work and leisure activities like hunting or fishing. The camouflage option is best for blending into your surroundings, while the brown, navy, green and black colors are ideal for everyday wear. It has a water-repellent finish, an insulated hood and knit storm cuffs to keep you covered. You might also consider this camo hoodie that’s a little more lightweight.

Made from recycled plastic bottles and oyster shell powder, this sustainable t-shirt is moisture-wicking, odor-controlling and boasts UPF 50 sun protection. There’s a range of sizes (S to 3XL) and seven colors to choose from. The shirt is versatile and looks just as good with hiking pants as it does with jeans .

Teeing off or hitting the tiki bar has never been more stylish. This performance golf polo checks all the boxes: it has four-way stretch (meaning it moves with you, rather than against you), UPF 40 sun protection, moisture wicking technology and a breathable, wrinkle-resistant fit. It’s only made better by the fact that the brand offers the shirt in kids’ sizes for father-son matching.

Rain or shine, these golf pants are an integral part of a day on the course. They’re comfortable, breathable and stretchy enough to offer full range of motion, even when swinging a golf club. Take your pick between seven colors, each of which is made from water-resistant, wrinkle-free fabric. And if you’re shopping for a golfer, you may want to consider throwing in a set of all-weather Callaway golf gloves.

Everyday Work Attire

If your dad likes to be dressed up on the job, these shirts and trousers will fit the bill. They’re rooted in durability, reliability and comfort – three elements dads value most.

Designed for the guy who wants to look good but feel comfortable throughout the workday, Peter Millar’s jersey polos are a must-have. Though the shirt has a collar (making it office, tennis court and golf course appropriate), it feels the opposite of stuffy. In fact, it features a stretchy, sweat-wicking and odor-resistant fabric. The brand also carries the polo with MLB teams embroidered on the chest, so dad can showcase team pride from the office to the stands.

A cross between chinos and suit trousers, these slim fit pants are cut from the same cloth as Charles Tyrwhitt’s iconic suits. Easily dressed up or down, these stretchy pants feel good while dressing up the look much more than than a pair of khakis or jeans. They’re also stain-repellent. Consider adding a belt for the full effect.

With a soft, flexible waistband and a stretchy fabric, these dress pants feel a lot like your favorite sweatpants. They have an athletic tapered fit that goes down to the shoe. Plus, they’re spill-proof and moisture-wicking, making them practical for everyday life. Pair the pants with a linen shirt , and you’ve got yourself a comfortable outfit ready for anything.

Available in 32 colors, four fit options (tailored, slim, standard and athletic) and three shirt lengths (regular, short and long) this short-sleeve shirt makes getting dressed very easy. It’s constructed from cotton with a mechanical stretch, providing a lightweight, breezy feel. You can also find a similar option on Amazon.

Workouts

No matter what dad’s workout of choice is, you’ll want something sweat-wicking and breathable. Here are a few popular options for weight training, running, hiking and more.

With a snug fit through the arms and shoulder with roominess in the middle, these crew neck shirts enhance the male physique. The blend of cotton and polyester jersey feels soft against the skin and offers unmatched breathability during workouts. Speaking of comfort, the shirts have an itch-free tag, too. Pick up a three-pack of the brand’s active quick-dry shorts to complete the workout wardrobe.

