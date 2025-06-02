Help dad prioritize recovery this Father's Day with these wellness products

You can help your dad prioritize wellness and recovery with some easy-to-use, high-tech gear. Whether it's a pair of Normatec compression boots to help dad recover faster and smash new goals, smart scales for a clearer health picture, or a Zero-Gravity Shiatsu Massage Chair for post-workout recovery, these gadgets can help make a difference in his well-being.

Original price: $7,499

The Relaxe Zero-Gravity Shiatsu Massage Chair with Heating gives a full-body recovery. The chair uses shiatsu massage techniques and heating therapy to encourage muscle recovery. Its zero-gravity feel relieves pressure on the spine and encourages circulation. Relaxe offers a 365-day return policy if you decide it's not for you.

Help Dad with his post-workout recovery with a Theragun Therabody Prime. The recovery helps increase blood flow by delivering more oxygen and nutrients to the muscles. It also reduces muscle soreness and stiffness by targeting tight knots and areas of tension. The Prime model is quieter and easier to hold, and can connect via Bluetooth to the Therabody app.

Normatec Compression Boots use dynamic air pressure to improve circulation, reduce inflammation and alleviate muscle soreness. They feature five zones that the compression moves through, and seven levels of compression. Unlike some boots, which needs to be strapped around each part of your leg, these simply zip up. They are also available through Hyperice and come in short, standard and tall sizes.

Picture the recovery power of compression boots, but on the go. These Hyperice compression boots by Nike have the same air compression and heat therapy as the Normatec boots, but in a shoe. There are three levels of heat and compression, and the battery lasts up to 1.5 hours while on the max settings.

Hyperice X will be a game-changer when it comes to achy knees. This smart recovery device utilizes contrast therapy, providing a way to manage pain, reduce inflammation and accelerate recovery through consistent temperature control or alternating hot and cold cycles on a preset program.

Level up Dad's skincare routine with the TheraFace Mask. This high-tech, full-coverage LED mask uses red, blue and infrared light therapy to target fine lines, acne and signs of aging. The mask also has a face and head massager, which helps ease tension and promote relaxation.

Gift Dad a deeper insight into his overall health with a smart scale. The Withings Body Scan will give Dad detailed insights into his body mass index (BMI), heart rate and nerve health. This smart scale utilizes advanced technology to measure weight, fat and muscle mass, bone mass and water percentage. It can also do an ECG, allowing users to monitor their heart rhythm for potential abnormalities.