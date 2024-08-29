Extreme dorm-room décor has some folks going over the top: 4 ways to stay grounded

It’s that time of year again as thousands of young adults have moved into — or are moving into, at this moment — their college dorms around the country. They're ready to embark on the next chapter of their lives.

Most dorm rooms are notorious for being small and mundane.

But things certainly have evolved from the modest furnishings of dorm rooms of a bygone era that consisted of a few decorative pillows, posters on the wall, random twinkle lights and maybe a basic and bare-bones desk lamp.

For some today, dorm rooms are customized and upgraded beyond expectations.

Chic students – and their proud parents – are posting photos of dorm room masterpieces that are professionally designed and color coordinated with high-end furnishings.

Recently, Kansas City Chiefs heiress Ava Hunt, 18, daughter of Tavia and Clark Hunt, created a lavish pink design scape of her Southern Methodist University dorm room in Texas that included neon lights, trendy décor and designer furniture.

Tavia Hunt posted pictures of her daughter’s dorm room on Instagram.

It included a sweet capture of an embrace of her daughter and one of her daughter posing in her lovely new digs.

Also, the photos included a sweet message wishing her daughter well.

The messages were heartwarming overall.

What about other college kids moving into dorms right about now? What are the expectations and situations for millions of others?

And what’s at play in some — but not all — of today's elaborate dorm-room designs?

Here are four key tips for keeping things grounded and realistic, with input from a mental health professional, for both parents and students.

1. Manage expectations to keep dorm rooms realistic and affordable

Amy Morin, a Florida-based psychotherapist and author of the book "13 Things Mentally Strong Parents Don't Do," said there’s a lot of pressure for parents and college students to feel like they have to keep up with today's outstanding dorm decorations.

"This may make some young people worry that they're not going to fit in or it may make some parents feel guilty they can't afford to overindulge," Morin told Fox News Digital.

"It could even leave some families thinking, ‘People like us don't go to college because we can't afford those things,'" she added.

2. Give dorm-room décor a reality check

While it’s nice to create an environment that is a reflection of one's style and preferences, a dorm room is a temporary stop in one’s life, say experts.

"Dorm rooms aren't meant to be lasting or permanent spaces."

"The time spent in a dorm room is limited in the grand scheme of life and dorm rooms aren't meant to be lasting or permanent spaces," Morin said.

"Going over-the-top with decor for a very temporary situation is unnecessary," she said, sharing her personal view.

3. Reflect on what's really driving a desire to spend big bucks

Parents who go into debt to create a dorm-room fairy tale are likely trying to fulfill their own needs, Morin said.

"Parents might be distracting themselves from their own sadness about a child going away, or they may be overindulging their child in one area because they secretly worry their child is lacking in another," Morin told Fox News Digital.

Also, she noted that decorations can be a way to continue to treat college students like children.

"Many parents are upset that their children are growing up — so filling their rooms with stuffed animals and fairy-tale decorations helps them continue treating their students like they're much younger children," added Morin.

4. Remember that success at college isn’t determined by room décor

It's unlikely that over-the-top dorm rooms are going to contribute to college or lifelong success.

Going off to college can be a great opportunity for parents to demonstrate to show what's really important in life — including hard work and earning success.

"This is a prime opportunity to reinforce to your child what you really value, such as getting a good education, being kind to other people or trying new experiences," Morin said.