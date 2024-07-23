16 dorm room essentials you need to get back to school in comfort

We’ve compiled a list of dorm room essentials for students headed to university in the Fall that will turn your dorm room into a functional space. Whether you’re an incoming first-year student or an upperclassman, our picks will maximize your space in your small room and make it more comfortable. From furniture and bedding to fun decor and smart storage solutions, these items are essentials you should have on your checklist.

This office desk organizer has four built-in trays, a file organizer rack, two pen holders and a sliding drawer, which can help you in a tidy package that will make more room on your desk. You can also buy the organizer at Walmart.

This portable Mesh Shower Caddy, on sale for less than $12 at Amazon, is the perfect way to transport your personal belongings to and from your dorm room. This tote bag features a base made with Oxford fabric, which provides better substantial wear and tear resistance. You can buy a similar type of shower caddy at Walmart.

Having a place to tuck away clothing when not in use opens up limited space in a college dorm. This VENO 4-Pack Moving Bags Plastic Storage Totes, selling for just under $21 at Amazon, is a great way to safely stow away your items. You can also buy this 2-pack of storage bags at Walmart.

Dorm room mattresses are not the most comfortable, but adding a topper like this Bedsure Twin XL Mattress Pad - Soft Mattress Topper for College Dorm, which is $30 at Amazon, can make a big difference. The top and bottom zones feature a softer, wavy design for improved relaxation. The honeycomb-shaped middle quilting provides evenly distributed support that disperses the body’s pressure. Dormify’s gel mattress topper keeps you cool while relieving pressure when lying down.

Start them off on the right foot with this Bissell Featherweight Stick Lightweight Bagless Vacuum, on sale for $34 at Amazon, It is easy to use and store and delivers impressive suction power. You can also buy thisvacuum from Bissell.

It can be handy having extra places to plug in appliances or devices will be when you have limited access to wall sockets. This Flat Plug Surge Protector Power Strip, on sale for just under $20 at Amazon, turns one socket into four AC outlets and three USB ports. It can easily fit in tight spots and hide behind a sofa, bed, nightstand or other furniture. Buy a similar surge protector that features the same details at Walmart.

It might be wise to invest in a comforter set that will be used for the dorm room only – think neutral colors to fit any decor and something that can be stored. This Bedsure Extra Long Twin XL Comforter Set comes with everything you need to set up your sleeping space. It also includes a mattress protector, bedside caddy, laundry bag and eye mask. You can shop this 14-piece bundle at Bedsure.

Your dorm room may have a desk, but don’t forget to bring a lamp, like this LED Desk Lamp with four USB Charging Ports and two AC Outlets, on sale for just over $26 at Amazon, to complete the perfect study area. Buy this gooseneck desk lamp at Walmart to easily adjust the lamp head to direct light where you need it.

Step up your student’s culinary game with this Dezin Hot Pot Electric Upgraded, Non-Stick Sauté Pan. It sells for under $38 at Amazon and is perfect for cooking ramen or oatmeal. You can also buy the same cooker at Walmart.

This laundry bag with shoulder straps and a mesh pocket, is big enough to carry two to three loads of laundry. The mesh bag in the front is big enough to carry detergent and fabric softener. Walmart’s Mainstays heavy-duty laundry bag uses durable polyester mesh material, which allows the bag to breathe and keeps dampness and odors away.

Even if you’ve paid for a meal plan, chances are that late-night studying will have you grabbing a snack. This hand plastic plates and bowls set, on sale for under $20 at Amazon, has everything you need to serve up a dorm room meal. Grab this five-piece dorm dinnerware set at Walmart, which includes a cereal bowl, a larger plate, a glass, a fork and a spoon.

Dorm rooms are usually short on storage. This Novogratz Beverly over-the-bed storage for twin and XL twin beds, on sale for under $60 at Walmart, is a clever storage solution and space saver. Buy the same storage shelves at Amazon.

Your living space will need a full-length mirror like this LVSOMT full-length mirror. For under $10 at Walmart, this mirror will fit in any space, and you probably won’t be as upset if your student leaves it behind at the end of the spring semester.

For students who study in bed, this large triangle wedge pillow is the perfect way to keep them comfortable. The pillow is ergonomically designed to support the natural bending of the back and provide the best comfort for the body. Or opt for the Rainha Cushion Tufted College Headboard, around $100 at Walmart. This headboard comes with two sets of straps to attach it to your bed frame or four loops to hang it on the wall,

The Homedics Total Comfort Ultrasonic Humidifier, available for less than $90 at Walmart, converts water into a fine mist dispersed evenly into the air, adding the perfect amount of moisture to any large bedroom. Plus, you can diffuse your favorite essential oil. You can also buy it on Amazon.

Stock up on comfort foods and keep them in your room with this Euhomy 3.2 cubic feet mini fridge with freezer. This compact refrigerator has a freezer and refrigerator. It has seven temperature settings and a low noise level. If your student is after the retro look, this mini fridge, on sale for around $180 at Home Depot, is a great option.