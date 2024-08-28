5 of the trendiest must-haves for a college student’s shopping list

Kids are headed back-to-school as the summer nears its close — and these are the hot new items to have this school year.

Each year, students head back to school with the hippest backpacks, pens or trendy items that have gone viral on social media.

These items, though, are unique, trendy and won’t break the bank, even as a recent JLL study said that the average cost of back-to-school shopping is up 21.8% from last year.

For college students, arranging and setting up a dorm room can be pricey, with many wanting their dorm room to feel just like home.

Here are some of the trending items college students are looking toward this 2024 school year.

5 trendy items for college students

1. P.F. Chang’s ‘Lettuce Wrap Blanket’

P.F. Chang’s, the American-based Asian fusion cuisine restaurant chain, released a blanket made to have the entire dorm giggling.

The "Lettuce Wrap Blanket" is meant to give a not-so-settle nod to the restaurant chain’s popular lettuce wrap dish.

While they're literally wrapped in lettuce, college students can feel like they’re at dinner with their family thanks to the unique item.

The blanket retails at $24.99 and comes packaged in a custom takeout box.

2. Stanley x LoveShackFancy Water Bottle

Two popular brands often seen on college campuses have come together for the ultimate collaboration ahead of move-in day.

Stanley and LoveShackFancy teamed up to offer a line of colorful water bottles perfect for carrying from class to class.

The collection includes the traditional Stanley quenchers while also offering all-day slim bottles with floral designs. (Some offerings are sold out.)

College students looking to cool off from their walk across campus could be reaching for this unique water bottle this school year.

3. Hatch alarm clock

Some college students will attend the dreaded 8 a.m. classes this semester — and many won’t have a mom to wake them up this year.

The Hatch Restore 2 alarm clock is the talk of the town on social media, with users raving about its ability to softly awaken them from slumber.

Retailing for roughly $170, the alarm clock might be a good item to put on a college student’s must-have list.

4. Touchland hand sanitizer

Students on campus are exposed to all sorts of germs, so keeping hand sanitizer at the ready can be a good idea.

This year, Touchland hydrating hand sanitizer is trending and was even given the Best of Beauty Award by Allure.

The spray hand sanitizer is not only easy to use but also comes in plenty of colors and fragrances.

5. Crisscross desk chair

If you’ve been scrolling TikTok over the last few months, chances are you’ve probably seen the viral crisscross desk chair.

Although different brands have similar options, Dumos makes a cross-legged armless chair that would fit right into a college dorm room.

The chair, known for being wide enough to sit cross-legged, comes with high adjustments and a swivel.