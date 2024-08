Ava Hunt, the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt, isn’t your average college student. So, it would make sense that her college dorm room at SMU wouldn’t be average either.

Ava was dropped off at SMU for her freshman year, and the moment was bittersweet for her mother, Tavia Hunt.

"Today, I left a piece of my heart at SMU," she wrote in a lengthy post on Instagram.

"Ava Hunt, you’ve always been a mix of sunshine and hurricane - fierce, fearless, and capable of incredible things. I’m overflowing with excitement for you, even as I tuck away my tears for later. I’m wading through emotions as I pass by your now too-clean room, the house is too quiet without your laughter, and Chief and I are already missing the familiar scent of your Sol de Janeiro body spray.

"I know you’ll return often, and that this marks a new adventure and freedom for both of us ...yet, I whisper earnest prayers for your safety, wisdom, and for a tribe of new sisters who love Jesus and love you. May God bless you and watch over you - He has never failed me, nor will He fail you. I’m excited for the lessons you will learn about God’s faithfulness in the coming months."

While the touching moment was one many parents could relate too, fans couldn’t help but gush over the look of Ava’s new home for the next several months.

"This is AMAZING! Best dorm room I’ve ever seen," one person on Instagram wrote. "I love it you guys!!! Ava Congratulations, have the best time and call your mom….a lot"

Another added, "Possibly the cutest dorm room ever!!"

"Awww! Big moment! PS - can I live in Ava's dorm room?!? So chic!"

Ava Hunt announced in December she would be attending SMU this fall. She later announced in March she would be a member of the SMU cheer squad.

"It’s official!! So beyond thankful for the opportunity to keep doing what I love! Pony up," she said in a post on Instagram.