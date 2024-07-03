5 dorm room essentials to get your college student set up in style

Millions of students will head to college this fall, and that transition from home to college dorm room is a significant step in a student's life.

The challenge might lie in transforming a small room into a comfortable, functional and personal living area. It often falls on the parents or caregivers to get their kids set up for space-sharing success.

Ahead, here are dorm room essential picks that will help make the most of a college experience.

By focusing on comfort, organization and personal touches, you can create a space that feels like a home away from home.

Happy dorm living!

1. Bedsure Fleece Throw Blanket, $14.39 on Amazon

A soft, stylish throw blanket adds warmth and a pop of color or texture to a dorm room.

It can be laid on a bed as decoration or used for keeping cozy during late-night study sessions.

This one comes in many colors to match any decor, is made from high-quality microfiber for extra softness and durability, and is machine-washable for easy care, according to the Amazon product description.

2. Mkono Hanging Photo Display with Wood Stars, $13.99 on Amazon

This hanging photo display, made of wood and twine with star accents, is a creative way to display 25 photos, postcards or other mementos from high school and home.

It adds a personal and artistic touch to dorm room walls.

3. Urban Shop Faux Fur Saucer Chair, $79 on Amazon

A chic and comfortable seating option that’s meant for lounging, studying or entertaining friends is a great option for small spaces.

This faux fur saucer chair comes in several colors, is foldable for easy storage — and adds a touch of luxury to a dorm room.

4. Mkono Macrame Wall Hanging, $17.99 on Amazon

This handcrafted wall hanging adds texture and a modern Bohemian vibe to any room.

It’s a great way to fill blank wall space and make the room feel more homey.

Handmade from natural cotton cord, it’s easy to hang and the hardware is included.

5. LED Moon Lamp, $39.89 on Amazon

You don't have to go for any boring old desk lamp.

Choose a unique and decorative lighting fixture that adds a magical touch to the room.

This LED moon lamp is an option for creating a relaxing ambiance for your stressed-out college student.

It’s 3D-printed to resemble the moon’s surface, has 12 moon phases, and a touch control for adjusting brightness and color, plus a rechargeable battery for wireless use, according to the Amazon product description.