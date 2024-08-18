America's veterans and heroes get support through bold Mt. Kilimanjaro climb for charity

Marine Corps veteran and Warriors Heart executive director Michael O’Dell of Texas – along with others – took part in a recent bold adventure to raise money and awareness for important veterans' and military responders' support groups across America.

"The beautiful thing about this expedition was that we're in this same fight together – and nobody's on an island," O'Dell told Fox News Digital in a telephone interview. "We're in the same battle fighting the same stuff and talking about what America's warriors need today."

The inaugural expedition took place from June 27 to July 8 as the group climbed the summit of Mt, Kilimanjaro in Tanzania.

Task Force Expedition (TFE), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, organized the event, with a mission to raise funds and awareness for handpicked nonprofits through "once-in-a-lifetime" adventures, according to its website and those involved.

O'Dell said that he has been "lead[ing] the charge to guide veterans back home – not just geographically, but into a place of healing and recovery."

The veteran and dad "with a resilient spirit found his calling in supporting fellow warriors [who have been] battling addiction and PTS," the TFE site notes.

O'Dell took part to benefit the Frontline Healing Foundation, a nonprofit that supports programs "that address the unmet needs of suffering servicemen and women and give individuals and communities the tools to become self-sufficient."

"Sometimes life has a beautiful way of teaching us lessons."

It's a group that his own organization, Warriors Heart, based in Texas, has worked with over the years, he said.

O'Dell said it's about "getting these partners together to have the talks" that are necessary to help benefit America's heroes – "and then," he said, "to raise money to put toward getting people and their families the help they need."

The expedition was in the making for the last three years, he said, and was sponsored by a number of companies.

"Every step I took was challenging."

During the climb, O'Dell described how he faced his own challenges – which drove home lasting lessons, he said.

"When I lost my prescription glasses on the plane, it brought new challenges to our trip and mission," he told Fox News Digital.

"Every step I took was challenging. It was dark and blurry."

He also said, "So I had to focus on every step, and could not go into auto-pilot. Another challenge I faced was [that] having done this trip before, I went into it thinking it would not be that difficult."

He noted, "Well, I was wrong. It was even harder the second time than the first. Just because someone has done something before does not mean it will be easier a second, third or even a fourth time."

"The only way to make it to the top is ‘one step at a time.’"

O'Dell added, "Sometimes life has a beautiful way of teaching us lessons."

He also noted, "Sobriety is filled with peaks and valleys, and the only way to make it to the top is ‘one step at a time.’ Even when it’s tough, even when its dark, even when you can’t see what's next – you have to take that step forward."

U.S. Army veteran George Fraser also participated in the climb this summer.

"As a veteran and especially as an American, it means a great deal to me to give back to the veteran community and find ways to support veterans coping with service-related trauma," he told Fox News Digital previously about the venture.

"I support finding ways to educate and heal trauma – not just treat the symptoms," he said.

This way, "veterans can live not as victims or damaged souls but as healed people free from their trauma ," said Fraser, who today consults for several companies and organizations, including Fox News.

"The primary focus is our military first responders."

Fraser served in combat zones, including in the first Gulf War , and had deployments to Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria. He served 28 of his 32 military years in Special Operations.

During the climb, he represented Special Operations Wounded Warriors (SOWW), a charity dedicated to providing outdoor experiences , therapeutic retreats and other activities for wounded or injured active duty and retired special operations veterans.

He told Fox News Digital afterward, "It was a unique experience for the various nonprofits to raise funds and help each other's programs help vets and first responders."

The Kilimanjaro adventure was documented by Prelude Films with an eye toward additional fundraising efforts.

The following five nonprofits participated in the adventure.

Team ASA-F, sponsored by SilencerCo. The ASA Foundation educates others about the realities of suppressors and stands at the forefront of pro-suppressor litigation.

Team Frontline, sponsored by Crye Precision & Staccato. Frontline Healing Foundation assists warriors who don’t have the means to fund their own healing .

Team Special Operations Care Fund (SOC-F), sponsored by Elevated Silence. SOC-F provides direct support to active and retired U.S. Special Operations Forces and families.

The expedition was funded completely by industry sponsors.

Team SOWW, sponsored by Brownells. SOWW serves and supports Special Operations veterans to make a difference in their lives.

Team UK, sponsored by Edgar Brothers and Reptilia. Team UK supports active duty members, retired veterans and the family members of an elite British special forces unit.

Knox Williams, president and executive director of the American Suppressor Association and based in the Atlanta area, previously noted that the expedition was funded completely by industry sponsors.

"This is something that we put together to try to shine a light on the nonprofits that are involved," he told Fox News Digital in an interview. "The primary focus is our military first responders."

"By leveraging the excitement and challenge of climbing Mt. Kilimanjaro, we aim to tell our stories, inspire generosity and build lasting awareness for these essential causes," he also said.