Veteran and military nonprofits that help America's heroes are focus of 'once-in-a-lifetime' adventure

A bold expedition to raise money and greater awareness of America's military heroes and those who run organizations supporting them is getting underway shortly, thanks to a nonprofit focused on veterans, first responders and issues that matter to them.

Task Force Expedition (TFE) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit whose mission is to raise funds and awareness for handpicked nonprofits through "once-in-a-lifetime" adventures, according to its website and to those involved.

From June 27 to July 8, the organization is embarking on its inaugural expedition, this one to the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro, Tanzania.

"As a veteran and especially as an American, it means a great deal to me to give back to the veteran community and find ways to support veterans coping with service-related trauma," U.S. Army veteran George Fraser, who is participating in the climb this summer, told Fox News Digital.

"I support finding ways to educate and heal trauma — not just treat the symptoms," he said.

This way, "veterans can live not as victims or damaged souls but as healed people free from their trauma," he said.

Knox Williams, president and executive director of the American Suppressor Association and based in the Atlanta area, said the expedition is funded completely by industry sponsors.

Funds raised by Task Force Expedition will be pooled together and equally distributed among selected nonprofits.

"This is something that we put together to try to shine a light on the nonprofits that are involved," he told Fox News Digital in an interview. "The primary focus is our military first responders."

The idea is to support them — and to raise both funds and awareness of what these nonprofits do, he said.

"There is help out there — and we've all overcome our own battles," said one of the participating climbers.

Each sponsor is paired with a nonprofit organization that has formed a team.

While the adventure itself is non-competitive, "the teams will compete to see who can raise the most funds through public donations," said Williams.

Served in the US Army for 32 years

Fraser served the nation for 32 years in the U.S. Army, beginning in March 1989.

In 1992, he volunteered for Special Forces and became a Green Beret assigned to 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) in 1993 at Ft. Bragg, North Carolina. He served 28 of his 32 military years in Special Operations.

Fraser served in combat zones, including in the first Gulf War, and had deployments to Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria.

Among the awards he received during his military service are four Purple Hearts.

During the climb, Fraser will be representing Special Operations Wounded Warriors (SOWW), a charity dedicated to providing outdoor experiences, therapeutic retreats and other activities for wounded or injured active duty and retired special operations veterans, he said.

In the process, this will help "raise money for SOWW and the other four charities that are participating," he said.

Served in the Marines, has a ‘resilient spirit’

Another climber, Michael O’Dell, a Texan, Marine and dad "with a resilient spirit, found his calling in supporting fellow warriors battling addiction and PTS," the TFE site notes.

He is climbing to benefit the Frontline Healing Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit group that supports programs "that address the unmet needs of suffering servicemen and women and give individuals and communities the tools to become self-sufficient."

O'Dell said he is "passionately lead[ing] the charge to guide veterans back home – not just geographically, but into a place of healing and recovery."

The Kilimanjaro adventure will be documented by Prelude Films.

Here's a quick look at the five participating nonprofits.

Team ASA-F. The ASA Foundation educates others about the realities of suppressors and stands at the forefront of pro-suppressor litigation.

Team Frontline. Frontline Healing Foundation assists warriors who don’t have the means to fund their healing.

Team SOC-F. SOC-F provides direct support to active and retired U.S. Special Operations Forces and families.

Team SOWW. SOWW serves and supports Special Operations veterans to make a difference in their lives.

Team UK. Team UK supports active duty members, retired veterans and the family members of an elite British special forces unit.

For more information, anyone can check out the Task Force Expedition website.