From watches to sunglasses: Here are 15 accessories to elevate your next run

If you plan to log more miles this year, it's best to prepare. You may be working towards a personal best, or maybe you are eyeing your first long race. Whatever the goal, having the right accessory can help you achieve it. We've selected 15 accessories to help you go farther and get faster.

Running hats

Running headphones

Running watch

Running belt

Sunglasses

Wearing a hat is the best way to provide shade on those sunny runs. It is also a great way to stand out from a crowd thanks to the colorful designs available today, such as this Ciele Athletic running hat on sale for $40 at Fleet Feet. You can also buy this cap on Amazon.

If you are looking for fun, funky prints with good performance, try Sprints Lids. Sprints designs caps with bright colors and wild patterns, like this one, which is on sale for $32 at Fleet Feet. The cap is also available on Amazon.

Rnnr has a great selection of lightweight distance running hats designed with SPDWick moisture-managing fabrics. They are available on their website for less than $40.

Headphones may not be at the top of your list yet, but when logging long miles, having that motivational voice in your ear can make a big difference. Good running headphones will provide good sound and let you be aware of your surroundings, like these Shockz headphones, available for less than $130 at Walmart. The headphones feature an open-ear design to keep you tuned to your music and moments. Plus, they are waterproof.

If you prefer to listen to your jam wirelessly, these JBL Reflect Aero TWS True Wireless Noise Canceling Earbuds, on sale for $99 at Walmart, are waterproof and sweatproof earbuds that provide good sound, a secure fit and a helpful hear-through mode. You can also buy the earbuds on Amazon.

The sweatproof Cleer Arc II Sport, on sale for less than $170 at Cleer Audio, are true wireless earbuds designed to keep you aware of your surroundings while you run or exercise. They rest inside the ear to allow in external sounds and sport a flexible hook and hinge design that keeps them stable and secure while you move. You can also buy them on Amazon.

Upgrade to a running watch that does more than just track steps and distance. A watch with advanced GPS will help you plot your course and keep track of your training. Plus, these watches help you keep track of calories burned, and some collect additional data like blood oxygen levels so that you get a detailed report of each run. The Garmin 245, available for less than $210 at Walmart, has a built-in GPS, tracks various metrics such as your VO2 Max and gives tips on your running form. You can also buy it on Amazon.

For a longer battery life, try the Coros Vertix 2 watch, on sale for around $700 at Dick's Sporting Goods, has a nearly endless battery life that will go 140 hours. A perfect watch for hikers and multi-day ultrarunners.

The Polar Pace Pro, on sale for less than $350 at Polar, is an ultra-light, new-generation sports watch with an integrated barometer that tracks running and other sports. You can also buy it at Walmart.

Running belts allow you to carry keys, cell phones, energy gel – anything indispensable you need for your run – without the need to carry bags or a backpack. This belt by Naked, on sale for less than $50 at Amazon, holds your hydration flasks and carries your cell phone, energy gels, fuel bars and sunglasses. It can also easily secure race number attachments.

The SPI belt, on sale for less than $33 at SPIbelt, is another excellent option that carries everything you need. This belt has a reflective pocket and logo on the elastic waistband to increase visibility and safety in the dusk and dark. You can also buy it on Amazon.

If you prefer a sling, try Nathan's Limitless 2 Liter Sling, on sale for $70 at Nathan Sports. This sling fits on either the right or left shoulder and includes a removable strap that fits around the torso to ensure a no-bouncing run. You can also buy it on Amazon for about $50.

Sunglasses are another essential that will keep you running longer. A good pair of sunglasses will protect your eyes from harmful UV rays and will also help you keep your face muscles relaxed, which is the gateway to a more relaxed run. Make sure your glasses provide 100% UV protection to shield your eyes from harmful ultraviolet rays and are made from durable, shatterproof material. These Oakley Running Sunglasses, on sale for around $230 at Amazon, offer top UV protection. The PRIZM Lens Technology helps you see subtle changes in road texture and quickly spot hazards like rocks and potholes in medium to bright light conditions.

Goodr's I Do My Own Stunts Sunglasses are a great option for both protection, durability and price. These are on sale for less than $50 at Scheels.

Knockaround Campeones, available for $55 at Knockaround, feature rubberized adjustable nose grips and a flexible non-slip arm to deliver performance without sacrificing style or comfort. You can also buy them on Amazon.