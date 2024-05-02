Gear up and exercise this summer by playing these popular sports

If you’ve been itching to get more exercise but walking or going to the gym just doesn’t do it for you, joining a sports league or just gathering your friends to play a ball game may be the right answer. There are also plenty of solo sports if you prefer to work out on your own.

No matter what option you choose, you need the right sports equipment to get started. Luckily, all the sports on our list have relatively small startup costs and are easy to play no matter where you are.

You can get most of the items on our list from Amazon and get them shipped to you ASAP if you're an Amazon Prime member. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

Golf

Golf is a peaceful sport, and the long walks along the course can help you get some great exercise. Plus, you can play with a group or entirely on your own. Or, if you just like driving the balls, you can spend your time at the driving range practicing your swing.

A driver is the king of your golf bag, so if you’re just interested in hitting a few balls at the driving range, focus on this club. Golf Galaxy has a large assortment of drivers and golf clubs. One of the more affordable drivers is the TaylorMade Stealth 2 Driver.

When you’re playing on a golf course, you need a whole set of golf clubs. You can get pre-owned, lightly-used clubs at a more affordable price from Callaway Pre-Owned.

Every golfer needs a good golf bag. It’s what you’ll carry around the entire course, so you want one that’s easy to carry and holds as many clubs as you need. This Loma XL carrying case from Sunday Golf has enough space for eight clubs and padded straps for easy carrying.

Soccer

Playing soccer just takes a ball and a net. You can practice making shots on your own, join a community league or gather some of your friends for a weekend game.

You can get a soccer ball most places, but Amazon has affordable, colorful options for under $20. These soccer balls are regulation size, so you can feel just like a professional.

Pop up a soccer net in your own backyard or at a local park, and you have a soccer pitch ready to go. Dick’s Sporting Goods has a sturdy pop-up net you can easily assemble anywhere.

You don’t need cleats to play soccer, but if you join a community league and play frequently, cleats will make playing a lot easier, particularly in muddy conditions. Nike is the perfect go-to for cleats for both men and women, and you don’t have to spend more than $60.

Basketball

Basketball is one of the easiest sports to get into. Many parks have basketball hoops, so you don’t even need to buy your own. Just grab a ball and you’re good to go.

Do you plan on shooting a few baskets every night? Investing in a basketball hoop for your driveway is a good idea. You can find an adjustable hoop under $200 on Amazon.

Grab a basketball for a few dollars at Walmart and spend some time dribbling, passing with your friends or playing a pick-up game in the park.

A good pair of basketball shorts makes playing the game more comfortable. Plus, they’re comfy to lie around the house in. Champion has basketball shorts for $30 and under, in various colors.

Pickleball

Pickleball is an up-and-coming sport, at least in America. It’s popular internationally and is essentially an easier version of tennis. Getting a net and a couple of pickleball paddles is inexpensive, and you’re likely to have a pickleball court around your neighborhood where you can practice.

To get started playing pickleball, you’ll need a racket, a ball and someone to play with. Getting a pair of pickleball paddles is relatively affordable. Dick’s Sporting Goods has a pair for under $40.

Regular pickleball players should invest in a bag to carry their racket, ball and other workout gear. Get an affordable bag in a variety of colors and patterns from Amazon. The bag comes with a place to put your water bottle and is designed to hold rackets.

Not all towns have pickleball courts, but you can transform your driveway or a parking lot into a pickleball court with an adjustable net. Amazon has pop-up, adjustable pickleball nets you can easily pack away when you’re finished.

Football

The great American classic, football, is the perfect option to play with friends. You just need a football (and maybe some protection gear if you’re playing tackle) and a small field.

Any good football game wouldn’t be complete without team spirit. Show yours off with a jersey from your favorite NFL team. The NFL Shop sells official jerseys from every team and with every player’s name.

To play catch or a community game, someone needs to bring a football. Grab a Wilson football — the ball NFL players use — on Amazon for under $30.

Football can be a dangerous game, particularly if you want to play tackle football. You won’t be able to play in a league without a regulation football helmet. You can find a professional-level helmet at Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Skateboarding

If you’re not afraid of falling down a few times, skateboarding is a fun hobby to take up. Plus, it’s just plain cool. You can skateboard most places and many towns have skate parks dedicated to skaters.

A stylish skateboard deck makes practicing more enjoyable. Beginners will appreciate the affordable options Amazon offers. Get different designs and colors to match your vibe.

When you’re first learning to skate, knee pads will save you from getting injured. If skate shopping, Triple Eight has comfortable knee pads with replaceable kneecaps for continued use.

Along with knee pads, you need a helmet, especially as you take on more difficult tricks. Triple Eight also has dozens of helmets built for skateboarders.

Surfing

Anyone who lives near warm ocean water should try surfing at least once. Granted, it’s not the easiest sport to pick up, but it’s definitely a fun one. Even those that live in colder climates near the ocean can try it out. Winter surfing is a big hit in many parts of the country.

Rashguards prevent painful burns from falling hard on the water’s surface. Surfers swear by them, especially for beginners. You can get rashguards in different colors from the popular swim brand, Roxy.

For more Deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals

The surfboard is the most important part of learning to surf. Beginners and professionals can find surfboard options online at Backcountry.

Professional surfers and surfers that swim in cold water should consider wearing a wetsuit. They keep you dry and safe from frigid waters. Quicksilver has durable wetsuits in all different varieties.