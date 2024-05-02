Expand / Collapse search
Gear up and exercise this summer by playing these popular sports

These products can help you take up your new favorite sport

Christopher Murray By Christopher Murray Fox News
Have some fun while you exercise --- play one of these sports to get active. 

Have some fun while you exercise --- play one of these sports to get active.  (iStock)

If you’ve been itching to get more exercise but walking or going to the gym just doesn’t do it for you, joining a sports league or just gathering your friends to play a ball game may be the right answer. There are also plenty of solo sports if you prefer to work out on your own.

No matter what option you choose, you need the right sports equipment to get started. Luckily, all the sports on our list have relatively small startup costs and are easy to play no matter where you are.

You can get most of the items on our list from Amazon and get them shipped to you ASAP if you're an Amazon Prime member. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

Golf

Golf is a peaceful sport, and the long walks along the course can help you get some great exercise. Plus, you can play with a group or entirely on your own. Or, if you just like driving the balls, you can spend your time at the driving range practicing your swing.

Driver

A driver is one of the most important golf clubs. 

A driver is one of the most important golf clubs.  (Golf Galaxy)

A driver is the king of your golf bag, so if you’re just interested in hitting a few balls at the driving range, focus on this club. Golf Galaxy has a large assortment of drivers and golf clubs. One of the more affordable drivers is the TaylorMade Stealth 2 Driver.

Iron set

Get a set of irons based on your experience level. 

Get a set of irons based on your experience level.  (Callaway)

When you’re playing on a golf course, you need a whole set of golf clubs. You can get pre-owned, lightly-used clubs at a more affordable price from Callaway Pre-Owned.

Golf bag

A good golf bag makes it easy to carry your clubs. 

A good golf bag makes it easy to carry your clubs.  (Sunday Golf)

Every golfer needs a good golf bag. It’s what you’ll carry around the entire course, so you want one that’s easy to carry and holds as many clubs as you need. This Loma XL carrying case from Sunday Golf has enough space for eight clubs and padded straps for easy carrying.

Soccer

Playing soccer just takes a ball and a net. You can practice making shots on your own, join a community league or gather some of your friends for a weekend game.

Soccer ball

An adidas soccer ball is the perfect ball for any type of player. 

An adidas soccer ball is the perfect ball for any type of player.  (Amazon)

You can get a soccer ball most places, but Amazon has affordable, colorful options for under $20. These soccer balls are regulation size, so you can feel just like a professional.

Pop-up soccer net

A pop-up net makes it possible to play soccer anywhere. 

A pop-up net makes it possible to play soccer anywhere.  (Dick's Sporting Goods)

Pop up a soccer net in your own backyard or at a local park, and you have a soccer pitch ready to go. Dick’s Sporting Goods has a sturdy pop-up net you can easily assemble anywhere.

Cleats

Cleats make playing soccer easier. 

Cleats make playing soccer easier.  (Nike)

You don’t need cleats to play soccer, but if you join a community league and play frequently, cleats will make playing a lot easier, particularly in muddy conditions. Nike is the perfect go-to for cleats for both men and women, and you don’t have to spend more than $60.

Basketball

Basketball is one of the easiest sports to get into. Many parks have basketball hoops, so you don’t even need to buy your own. Just grab a ball and you’re good to go.

Basketball hoop

Bring the basketball court to your yard with a hoop of your own. 

Bring the basketball court to your yard with a hoop of your own.  (Amazon)

Do you plan on shooting a few baskets every night? Investing in a basketball hoop for your driveway is a good idea. You can find an adjustable hoop under $200 on Amazon.

Professional basketball

Get your own NBA-rated basketball to practice with. 

Get your own NBA-rated basketball to practice with.  (Walmart)

Grab a basketball for a few dollars at Walmart and spend some time dribbling, passing with your friends or playing a pick-up game in the park.

Basketball shorts

Throw on a pair of basketball shorts to help you stay comfortable when playing. 

Throw on a pair of basketball shorts to help you stay comfortable when playing.  (Champion)

A good pair of basketball shorts makes playing the game more comfortable. Plus, they’re comfy to lie around the house in. Champion has basketball shorts for $30 and under, in various colors.

Pickleball

Pickleball is an up-and-coming sport, at least in America. It’s popular internationally and is essentially an easier version of tennis. Getting a net and a couple of pickleball paddles is inexpensive, and you’re likely to have a pickleball court around your neighborhood where you can practice.

Pickleball paddles

Gear up for pickleball with your own paddle set. 

Gear up for pickleball with your own paddle set.  (Dick's Sporting Goods)

To get started playing pickleball, you’ll need a racket, a ball and someone to play with. Getting a pair of pickleball paddles is relatively affordable. Dick’s Sporting Goods has a pair for under $40.

Pickleball bag

Store your paddles in a colorful bag.

Store your paddles in a colorful bag. (Amazon )

Regular pickleball players should invest in a bag to carry their racket, ball and other workout gear. Get an affordable bag in a variety of colors and patterns from Amazon. The bag comes with a place to put your water bottle and is designed to hold rackets.

Adjustable pickleball net

Play pickleball anywhere with your own set of nets. 

Play pickleball anywhere with your own set of nets.  (Amazon )

Not all towns have pickleball courts, but you can transform your driveway or a parking lot into a pickleball court with an adjustable net. Amazon has pop-up, adjustable pickleball nets you can easily pack away when you’re finished.

Football

The great American classic, football, is the perfect option to play with friends. You just need a football (and maybe some protection gear if you’re playing tackle) and a small field.

Team jersey

Gear up with your favorite team's jersey. 

Gear up with your favorite team's jersey.  (NFL Shop)

Any good football game wouldn’t be complete without team spirit. Show yours off with a jersey from your favorite NFL team. The NFL Shop sells official jerseys from every team and with every player’s name.

Football

Get a Wilson football so you can toss the ball around anywhere. 

Get a Wilson football so you can toss the ball around anywhere.  (Amazon )

To play catch or a community game, someone needs to bring a football. Grab a Wilson football — the ball NFL players use — on Amazon for under $30.

Football helmet

Keep yourself safe with your own football helmet. 

Keep yourself safe with your own football helmet.  (Dick's Sporting Good)

Football can be a dangerous game, particularly if you want to play tackle football. You won’t be able to play in a league without a regulation football helmet. You can find a professional-level helmet at Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Skateboarding

If you’re not afraid of falling down a few times, skateboarding is a fun hobby to take up. Plus, it’s just plain cool. You can skateboard most places and many towns have skate parks dedicated to skaters.

Skateboard

Find your own skateboard on Amazon. 

Find your own skateboard on Amazon.  (Amazon)

A stylish skateboard deck makes practicing more enjoyable. Beginners will appreciate the affordable options Amazon offers. Get different designs and colors to match your vibe.

Knee pads

Protect your knees with some solid knee pads. 

Protect your knees with some solid knee pads.  (Triple Eight)

When you’re first learning to skate, knee pads will save you from getting injured. If skate shopping, Triple Eight has comfortable knee pads with replaceable kneecaps for continued use.

Skateboarding helmet

Every skateboarder needs a proper helmet. 

Every skateboarder needs a proper helmet.  (Triple Eight)

Along with knee pads, you need a helmet, especially as you take on more difficult tricks. Triple Eight also has dozens of helmets built for skateboarders.

Surfing

Anyone who lives near warm ocean water should try surfing at least once. Granted, it’s not the easiest sport to pick up, but it’s definitely a fun one. Even those that live in colder climates near the ocean can try it out. Winter surfing is a big hit in many parts of the country.

Rashguard

Outfit yourself in the right swimwear when you surf. 

Outfit yourself in the right swimwear when you surf.  (Roxy)

Rashguards prevent painful burns from falling hard on the water’s surface. Surfers swear by them, especially for beginners. You can get rashguards in different colors from the popular swim brand, Roxy.

Surfboard

Backcountry has numerous surfboards to choose from.

Backcountry has numerous surfboards to choose from. (Backcountry)

The surfboard is the most important part of learning to surf. Beginners and professionals can find surfboard options online at Backcountry.

Wetsuit

Stay dry when surfing with a wetsuit. 

Stay dry when surfing with a wetsuit.  (Quiksilver)

Professional surfers and surfers that swim in cold water should consider wearing a wetsuit. They keep you dry and safe from frigid waters. Quicksilver has durable wetsuits in all different varieties.