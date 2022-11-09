15 Christmas gifts made in America, from soaps to skillets

Support American-made vendors by knocking off your Hanukkah and Christmas shopping list from these makers and brands sprinkled across the U.S.

From gear for fishermen to indulgent bath products, see a list at a variety of price points and from all corners of our country.

CHRISTMAS QUIZ! HOW WELL DO YOU KNOW THESE FASCINATING FACTS ABOUT THE ANNUAL HOLIDAY?

Here are 15 holiday gift picks.

GetSunCoast.com Sun Coast Salt Scrub, $48

Made in Fort Worth, Texas, this mompreneur-owned skincare brand Sun Coast recently debuted Sun Coast Salt Scrub, a salt scrub skin exfoliant that can be used with or without added water thanks to its loose salt form.

Crafted with Himalayan pink salt, organic golden jojoba, vitamin E and pure essential oils, the product is designed to help brighten and moisturize skin and reduce fine lines and wrinkles.

Available in five scents — Bali Breeze, Malabar Drift, Moroccan Nights, Santorini Spring, and Wailea Wild — this self-care gift can be used as a luxurious hand wash or full-body scrub in the bath or shower.

Five percent of profits benefit nonprofit ocean conservation organization Oceana, Inc.

10 CHRISTMAS GIFTS FOR KIDS: TOYS, EDUCATIONAL KITS AND MORE

ChillNReel.com Chill-N-Reel, $14.95

This Tulsa, Oklahoma, brand that makes a koozie with which you can fish.

Also for sale on Amazon, this patented koozie is perfect for any fishermen on your holiday shopping list.

The drink sleeve comes with a hand-line fishing reel built into the design and was invented by a firefighter who dreamed up the idea on vacation as he was lazing in waist-high water with his drink in hand.

GinasLove.com Gina's Love Vegan Soap and Body Collection, from $10



Another excellent holiday gift idea in the self-care department, check out Gina’s Love for soaps, serums, eye creams and more – all made in Midlothian, Virginia.

SKIN CARE SECRETS: DERMATOLOGIST REVEALS BEST WAYS TO KEEP SKIN LOOKING AGELESS

The company uses only natural, vegan ingredients and all its products are handmade.

SheetsGiggles.com Sheets & Giggles Eucalyptus Mattress, from $699

Manufactured in Phoenix, Arizona, this eucalyptus mattress is crafted with recycled U.S. steel coils, renewable, biodegradable latex and Eucalyptus Lyocell fabric.

The site is currently holding a holiday sale.

GnarlyHead.com Grateful Dead Limited Edition Gnarly Head Old Vine Zinfandel, $12.99

This wine is made from select vineyards throughout Lodi, California – an area celebrated for its ability to ripen Bordeaux varieties.

Deadhead superfans in particular may love celebrating the iconic American band with this limited-edition vino.

For another great choice, try Grateful Dead Limited Edition Gnarly Head Cabernet Sauvignon.

Authenticity50.com Authenticity50 Heritage Blanket, from $129

Woven in Portland, Maine, with cotton grown in California, these hand-sewn and hemmed throws look great on the couch or at the foot of the bed.

And even though they’re soft, they’re built to last long enough to be a heirloom passed between generations.

All the company’s products are 100% ‘"seed-to-stitch" made in the USA, meaning the entire manufacturing process and every single part of the company’s products – even its recycled packaging – is made in America, creating and sustaining employment opportunities across the country.

DarrenGygiHomeCollection.com The Darren Gygi Home Collection Themed Wall Decor, from $19

Painted by Darren Gygi in Pleasant Grove, Utah, and reproduced and assembled in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, this American-made gift is particularly fitting for friends or family members who recently moved.

Reproduced on museum-grade canvas and wrapped around a solid wood frame, choose from more than 500 images running the gamut from dog breeds to flowers, all on offer in five sizes to accommodate a variety of spaces.

The real standout feature here is that they all can be personalized free of charge. For instance, personalize a golf print with the recipient's beloved local golf course or a flower with an anniversary date.

FireDeptCoffee.com Fire Department Coffee of the Month Prepaid Coffee Subscription, $54.17 for a three-month subscription

For java enthusiasts, this subscription is one gift idea, delivering coffee freshly roasted in Rockford, Illinois, to the recipient’s doorstep each month.

Speaking of that freshly roasted java, the coffee itself is roasted by a dedicated team of firefighters, first responders and coffee experts to make sure it tastes amazing (and helps you stay energized for whatever the day brings).

PERT UP! HOW TO MAKE COFFEE WITHOUT A COFFEE MACHINE

The veteran-owned brand also gives back, with each purchase helping support sick and injured first responders.

Shop.DurantOregon.com Durant Extra Virgin Olive Oil, $24

Enjoy a taste of Italy straight out of Dayton, Oregon, from this olive mill, farm and winery.

The EVOO has racked up 20-plus awards at the NYIOOC World Olive Competition and it can be considered a great stocking stuffer for the home cook in your inner circle.

For another great choice, try their "fused" olive oil line ($26) with lemon, garlic, and basil olive oil flavors on offer.

MenoHome.com MENO Home Clean Candles, $55

These 13-ounce candles are made in small batches in Denver, Colorado, with 100% U.S. grown soy wax.

Housed in a recyclable vessel from annealed soda-lime glass, each candle has a 100-plus hour burn time, and you can choose from five scents.

WhisperingWillowSoap.com Whispering Willow Lavender Rest & Renew Gift Box, $75

Handcrafted in Denver, North Carolina, this trio of scented bar soap, body oil and a neck wrap are tucked into an embossed gift box.

Choose from Lavender, Lemongrass or Eucalyptus & Mint.

The gift set includes a card that can be handwritten with a message if you’re sending it to the recipient directly.

Ten percent of profits go to the National MS society.

Breeo.co Breeo X Series Smokeless Fire Pit, from $399

Breeo makes all of its fireside products in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and The X Series smokeless fire pit can be a nice gift idea for backyard entertainers.

Help your family member upgrade a lawn game with these durable fire pits available with a stainless steel or rugged corten steel finish in 19-, 24- or 30-inch versions.

Also, these fire pits are engineered to reduce smoke output dramatically, so everyone can really enjoy chatting or cooking around the campfire.

MocktailClub.com Mocktail Club Non-Alcoholic Cocktails, $16.95 for 4-pack

Also available on Amazon, this brand is from Hudsonville, Michigan, and churns out quite delectable non-alcoholic mocktails.

This product is inspired by the founder’s travels and currently come in Havana Twist, Bombay Fire, Manhattan Berry and Capri Spritz – a palate-pleasing medley of pomegranate, cranberry, lemongrass and more that’s reminiscent of an Aperol Spritz.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

All the beverages contain antioxidants and prebiotics for digestive health.

WellToldDesign.com Well Told Drinkware, from $17.95

Speaking of enjoying a refreshing beverage, Well Told may be one to add to your radar.

Also for sale on UncommonGoods and Etsy, this Merrimack, New Hampshire, maker creates etched glasses – rocks glasses, pint glasses, stemless wine glasses, stemmed wine glasses, carafes, stemmed flutes and more.

All shows off hometown pride with detailed maps of any U.S. city, town or college town (you can also choose from over 1,000 topographic global map locations).

BlancCreatives.com Blanc Creatives 11" Pro Skillet, $260

With Alton Brown and Andrew Zimmern among Blanc Creatives’ fans, this line of handcrafted kitchen wares employs high quality materials.

Here, a lightweight pan made from carbon steel works wonders whether you’re searing scallops or sautéing veggies before popping them in the oven to roast.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This pan may cost a pretty penny, but it has a lifetime guarantee. Consider splitting the cost with family members.