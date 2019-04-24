Woman emerges from coma after nearly 30 years: report

The woman went into a coma after the car in which she was riding collided with a bus in the United Arab Emirates in 1991, when she was 32 years old.

She didn’t regain consciousness until 2018, in a hospital room in Germany.

This week her story was reported by the National, an Emirati news outlet.

According to the report, Munira Abdulla had just picked up her 4-year-old son from school when the accident occurred. She was in the back seat with the boy while her brother-in-law was driving.

“When she saw the crash coming she hugged me to protect me from the blow,” said her son, Omar Webair, 32, who walked away from the crash unharmed.

The mother would not see her son again for 27 years.

“I never gave up on her because I always had a feeling that one day she will wake up,” he said.

In the intervening years, Ms. Abdulla had also spent time in a hospital in London, the National reported.

And her son? He grew devoted to his mother, walking to her hospital room and sitting with her for hours at a time. Year after year.

“I believe that, because of my support for her, God saved me from bigger troubles,” he told the National.

Last summer, the son was involved in an argument in his mother’s hospital room when she began to regain consciousness.

Soon she was calling the names of family members and reciting prayers.

Ms. Abdulla continues to undergo medical treatment in Abu Dhabi.

“I shared her story to tell people not to lose hope on their loved ones,” Webair said.