Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

HEALTH

Woman accidentally swallows wedding ring while taking vitamins, X-ray shows

'When I started choking on the pills and noticed my ring was missing, I knew something was wrong,' she said

By Brittany Kasko Fox News
Published
close
While on vacation, woman swallows her diamond wedding ring by mistake Video

While on vacation, woman swallows her diamond wedding ring by mistake

Dannah McMichael was on vacation in Thailand with her husband when she accidentally swallowed her wedding ring with a handful of pills. An X-ray confirmed the location of the diamond.

An Atlanta woman was taking her daily vitamins on vacation when she accidentally swallowed her diamond wedding ring. 

Dannah McMichael, 39, and her husband, Randy McMichael, were on vacation in Phuket, Thailand, when the unthinkable happened. 

"We went out for dinner and drinks and when I got back, I wanted to shower," she told SWNS.

WOMAN SWALLOWS ENGAGEMENT RING IN HER SLEEP: ‘HOW? I DON’T KNOW, BUT I DID!'

The travel blogger said she was "beyond jet-lagged" after a long day of traveling and was preparing to shower when she took off her wedding ring and accidentally swallowed it with a handful of vitamins. 

Dannah McMichael

Dannah McMichael (pictured here) said she was severely jet-lagged when she accidentally swallowed her wedding ring.  (SWNS)

"Without looking, I threw everything in my mouth and washed it down with water," she said. 

TEXAS WOMAN ACCIDENTALLY SWALLOWS PARTIAL DENTURES, HERE'S HOW A MEDICAL TEAM SAVED THE DAY

McMichael told Fox News Digital that she immediately started choking, but thought it was the magnesium pills that had gotten caught in her throat.

"When I started choking on the pills and noticed my ring was missing, I knew something was wrong," she said.

X-ray with wedding ring

X-ray images show the diamond wedding ring in McMichael's body.  (SWNS)

After looking around the hotel room for the missing ring, the couple joked about the possibility of McMichael swallowing it.

MAN SWALLOWS DENTURES WHILE EARING BOWL OF SOUP, UNDERGOES EMERGENCY SURGERY 

After two days of searching, the pair went to a local clinic to get an X-ray scan. 

"We couldn’t believe it," McMichael said after seeing her wedding ring on the X-ray machine. 

For more Health articles, visit www.foxnews.com/health

The woman said she couldn’t stop laughing — saying it was "the funniest thing [to] ever happen to me."

McMichael family

Dannah McMichael and husband Randy McMichael are pictured on vacation.  (SWNS)

McMichael said her husband was relieved, as he thought the massage therapist might have "swiped it" off his wife’s finger. 

Doctors at the clinic told McMichael that she would pass the ring naturally — which she confirmed to Fox News Digital did happen. 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

"I swallowed it Sunday and passed it Wednesday or Thursday," she said, adding, "No pain at all."

McMichael said she was relieved when it came out because she was worried about flushing it down the toilet. 

X-ray and woman

Dannah McMichael, pictured here, accidentally swallowed her wedding ring while on vacation with her husband. (SWNS)

McMichael, who regularly shares her travel adventures on social media, joked after the occasion by posting a video of the X-ray and her ring soaking in disinfectant. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She captioned the post, "Got my ring back. Wait, I never lost it. It was always with me."

Brittany Kasko is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. 