Surgery
Published

Man swallows dentures while eating bowl of soup, undergoes emergency surgery

Alexandria Hein
By Alexandria Hein | Fox News
A man who was simply trying to enjoy his soup recently landed in the hospital after he accidentally swallowed his dentures, according to a new report. The man, identified only as Mr. Zhu, a 65-year old living in China, allegedly swallowed the structure that holds his two front teeth after they fell into the bowl.

The man arrived at the hospital complaining that he had swallowed the structure that keeps his false front teeth in place.

“CT scans showed the dentures had entered his esophagus,” Zhou Bo, his doctor at Zhongmin ENT Hospital in Chongqing Municipality’s Jiangjin District, told AsiaWire. “Worryingly, the plate holding his false teeth had hooks made of wires.”

A scan revealed the dentures had lodged into his esophagus, meaning they would have to open his throat to remove it. 

Zhu underwent emergency surgery that involved cutting open his throat to remove the teeth. Bo told AsiaWire that Zhu was lucky the dentures stopped where they did, as if they had traveled further down his esophagus, it could have been life-threatening.

He is not expected to suffer any long-term effects, according to the report.

Surgeons successfully removed the dentures, and he is not expected to suffer any long-term damage. 

Earlier this year, BMJ Case Reports published an article about a British man whose dentures were found in his throat eight days after he underwent surgery to remove a benign lump in his stomach.

Six days post-procedure, he could not swallow solid food and noticed blood in his mouth. It wasn’t until doctors spotted a “semi-circular object lying across his vocal cords” that they realized what had happened.