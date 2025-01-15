Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Health Newsletter

Wildfire health impacts, plus FDA bans red food dye

And more of the top Fox News Health stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published

Fox News' Health newsletter brings you stories on the latest developments in health care, wellness, diseases, mental health and more.

TOP 3:

- Los Angeles wildfires spark loss and grief, affecting mental health

- Experts warn of physical effects of wildfire smoke

- FDA bans red food dye due to cancer risk: ‘Long time coming’

Aftermath of the California wildfires

A woman reacts as she evacuates following powerful winds fueling devastating wildfires in the Los Angeles area on Jan. 8, 2025. (David Swanson/Reuters)

MORE IN HEALTH

FAMILY SUPPORT – Experts share the signs that your loved one may be ready for assisted living. Continue reading…

NO SUGARCOATING - A new study reveals the one big factor driving the spike in diabetes cases. Continue reading…

HEALTH HELPERS - Crush your New Year's wellness goals with the help of these picks. Continue reading…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Health

Fox News Autos

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

This article was written by Fox News staff.

Related Topics