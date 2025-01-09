Expand / Collapse search
Crush your New Year's health goals with the help of these picks you can find at Walmart

Make small changes to gain big success in your fitness goals

Nora Colomer
Take small steps to improve your health.

Take small steps to improve your health. (iStock)

Start small if you don't know where to begin your fitness goals. Big changes can seem overwhelming and could undermine your resolve. Small changes are better for fitness resolutions because they are more manageable, less overwhelming and more likely to become sustainable habits; this leads to higher rates of long-term success compared to drastic changes that can feel too difficult to maintain and often lead to burnout.

Walmart has a selection of products that can help you implement small steps that lead to big gains. Better sleep can start with a nice soak before bedtime or create calm spaces with the help of aromatherapy. Whatever your health goals are for this year, find the tools you need to achieve them at Walmart. Here are 10 items to get you started on your health journey:

Aroma mist oil diffuser: $18.97

Make your space smell inviting.

Make your space smell inviting. (Walmart)

Try aromatherapy to reduce stress and help you relax. This cool mist ultrasonic aroma oil diffuser has a large tank and shuts off automatically when the water runs low. It is dark green and blends in perfectly with any plant life in your room.

NEW YEAR, NEW YOU: 12 ITEMS TO HELP YOU FIND YOUR ZEN IN 2025

Yogasleep nod sound machine: on sale for $16.99

Original price: $19.98

Sleep better with this machine.

Sleep better with this machine. (Walmart)

This sleep machine can help you sleep better. Its soothing sounds will help you drift off more easily. The machine also has a dimmable night light in a warm amber tone to create a sleep-inducing bedroom environment.

Gratitude journal: $7.97

Start a gratitude journal this year.

Start a gratitude journal this year. (Walmart)

Journaling is great practice for helping you ground yourself and focus on the things that matter most. This gratitude journal can help you establish your intentions for the day and cultivate an optimistic mindset.

Probiotic: $36.97

Improve your gut health with this pill.

Improve your gut health with this pill. (Walmart)

Better health can be as easy as taking a probiotic a day. This Physician's Choice 60 billion probiotic helps boost your immune system and supports a healthy gut.

9 YOGA ACCESSORIES TO HELP IMPROVE YOUR FLEXIBILITY

Electrolytes: $8.98

Level up your hydration with electrolytes.

Level up your hydration with electrolytes. (Walmart)

Optimize your hydration with electrolytes. Liquid I.V. hydration multiplier packets contain eight vitamins and nutrients, and they come in your favorite flavor.

Athletic Brewing IPA: $9.98

Switch out beer for this non-alcoholic version.

Switch out beer for this non-alcoholic version. (Walmart)

Try a dry January and switch out alcoholic beverages with non-alcoholic ones. If it's beer you are giving up, try this Athletic Brewing Company Run Wild IPA. This non-alcoholic beer is well-balanced yet complex with a medium-bodied mouthfeel and zesty, orange nose. A blend of five Northwest hops creates an approachable bitterness, while premium malt lends a subtle sweetness to the profile.

Fourth Wing: $10.65

Get started on your reading journey with this fun read.

Get started on your reading journey with this fun read. (Walmart)

Looking to kickstart a reading habit? Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros is a great book to begin with. This riveting book has kingdoms, dragons and love for a fast read that will leave you wanting more.

Fitbit fitness tracker: on sale for $129

Original price: $159.95

Keep track of your fitness with this watch.

Keep track of your fitness with this watch. (Walmart)

Challenge yourself to walk more with a fitness tracker. This wearable tracker from Fitbit monitors heart rate, is GPS-enabled and includes health tools to motivate your workouts. 

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals

Dr Teal's Epsom Salt Magnesium Soak: $10.84

Soak away aches and pains for better rest.

Soak away aches and pains for better rest. (Walmart)

Relax while easing aches and pains with a soak in Dr. Teal's Pure Epsom Salt. This soak blends melatonin, lavender and chamomile essential oils to help calm the mind for a good night's sleep.

Nora Colomer is a personal finance writer for Fox Business' Strategic Initiatives team.

