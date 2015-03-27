Why Aren't Men Self-Conscious?

Dear Yvonne, How is it that men with jelly roll stomachs and hairy backs don't act the slightest bit self-conscious in bed? - Alicia

Dear Alicia, Despite not being rock-hard, waxed models (which most men aren't), some of these men are confident about themselves in other ways - for example, they make a lot of money or are in powerful positions. In some cases, women go for them for socioeconomic reasons, so they don't have to put as much care into bodily maintenance. Or, it's simply that they are not concerned about such matters.

For some men, it's a matter of what is culturally acceptable (body hair isn't a problem in many parts of the world). Lastly, there are lots of men who are concerned about being overweight or body hair removal, but they are smart enough not to draw attention to these things the way some women do. Furthermore, they've got the media on their side. Men with jelly roll stomachs aren't ridiculed the same way women are - for some reason it's not considered as unsightly. We regularly see them featured in popular television shows, so they're more accepted and feel pretty OK about themselves.

Dr. Yvonne KristAn Fulbright is a sex educator, relationship expert, columnist and founder of Sexuality Source Inc. She is the author of several books including, "Touch Me There! A Hands-On Guide to Your Orgasmic Hot Spots."