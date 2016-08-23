WHO emergency committee on yellow fever to meet on Aug 30

Residents of the Kisenso district of Kinshasa, Congo, line up to receive yellow fever vaccines on Thursday, July 21, 2016. Some experts say about 40 million vaccines are needed to extinguish the outbreak _ enough to immunize everyone in Angola and Kinshasa. To date, the World Health Organization and partners say they have shipped more than 18 million doses of yellow fever vaccine for emergency campaigns. They are 22 million doses short. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)
GENEVA – The World Health Organization's (WHO) emergency committee on deadly yellow fever will meet on Aug. 30 to review outbreaks in Democratic Republic of Congo and Angola, a spokesman said on Tuesday, as a major vaccination campaigns continues.
Addressing a United Nations media briefing, Tarik Jasarevic said WHO Director-General Margaret Chan had asked the independent experts to meet and analyze the situation and response to the outbreak.