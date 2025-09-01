Could GLP-1 weight-loss medications like Ozempic become the 'everything drug'?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

GLP-1 agonists — including semaglutides like Ozempic and Wegovy and tirzepatides like Mounjaro and Zepbound — were originally intended to treat type 2 diabetes and obesity.

But in recent months, studies have shown that these popular medications can have numerous other health benefits.

Some have even claimed that GLP-1s could eventually become the new "everything drug."

Dr. Angela Fitch, co-founder and chief medical officer of knownwell, a "weight-inclusive" healthcare company based in Boston, said she would caution against labeling any medication as an "everything drug," but agrees that GLP-1s show promise.

"GLP-1s are currently approved for treating obesity, type 2 diabetes, secondary prevention of cardiovascular disease, metabolic associated fatty liver disease, chronic kidney disease in patients with diabetes and sleep apnea," she told Fox News Digital.

"Further research is necessary to determine their efficacy in treating other chronic conditions."

However, the drugs have shown "notable promise" in areas such as addiction treatment and the improvement of neurological conditions like Alzheimer's, Fitch said.

"They lower blood pressure, lower cholesterol and decrease visceral adiposity," she said. "They also significantly improve patients' quality of life. They have many clinical indications today and many more to come."

Top benefits of GLP-1s

Fitch listed the following primary benefits of GLP-1 medications.

Facilitating effective fat loss and maintenance

Controlling blood sugar and preventing diabetes in patients at risk

Lowering blood pressure

Improving lipids (achieving a healthy blood lipid profile)

Reducing risk of heart disease and kidney disease

"These are not amenities. They are the holy grail of modern medicine."

Dr. Brett Osborn, a Florida neurosurgeon and longevity expert, believes that GLP-1s are "here to stay."

"These medications don’t just treat obesity — they’re already showing promise in everything from cardiovascular disease to neurodegenerative disease to addiction," he told Fox News Digital.

"I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: These are not amenities. They are the holy grail of modern medicine."

Potential risks and drawbacks

The most common side effects of GLP-1 medications are gastrointestinal-related.

Those include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, constipation and bloating, especially during the initial dose escalation period, according to Fitch.

"These symptoms often improve over time, but can be limiting for some patients," she said.

Other more serious, though rare, risks include pancreatitis, gallbladder disease and potential kidney injury — particularly if severe dehydration occurs due to vomiting, the expert cautioned.

"Not everyone tolerates them well, and we don't have a complete handle yet on long-term side effects."

Dr. Marc Siegel, Fox News senior medical analyst, has previously warned of GLP-1s’ side effects.

"Not everyone tolerates them well, and we don't have a complete handle yet on long-term side effects," he told Fox News Digital at the time.

"I certainly think they are useful — and can think of many situations where they decrease risks of heart disease, stroke, diabetes and cancer as well as the need for bariatric surgery — but they are surely not one-size-fits-all and are mostly not first-line therapy."

Are all GLP-1s created equal?

Not all GLP-1 receptor agonists are the same, Fitch cautioned.

"While they all act on the same basic pathway, their efficacy, side effect profiles and cardiovascular benefits can vary significantly," she told Fox News Digital.

Semaglutide, such as Ozempic and Wegovy, is currently considered the most potent GLP-1 for both weight loss and glycemic control, Fitch said, with evidence for cardiovascular benefit in people with type 2 diabetes and obesity.

Semaglutide was also just approved as a treatment for MASH (Metabolic dysfunction–Associated SteatoHepatitis, a serious type of fatty liver disease).

"Tirzepatide (Mounjaro, Zepbound) is a dual GIP/GLP-1 agonist and has shown even greater weight loss in trials with a similar side effect profile," Fitch said.

"Tirzepatide is approved for sleep apnea and is undergoing clinical trials for other indications."

Based on his own clinical experience, Osborn reiterated that in many cases, tirzepatide is a "superior agent."

"It’s a dual incretin, meaning it targets two biochemical pathways," he told Fox News Digital. "Not surprisingly, therefore, for patients who plateau on Wegovy, Zepbound often jump-starts weight loss."

What to know before starting a GLP-1

GLP-1s are not a "magic bullet," Fitch pointed out, noting that diet, exercise, sleep and behavioral changes are still essential to reaping the full benefits.

"Before taking GLP-1s, people should also know that side effects are common, and consistent clinical care and oversight is required to ensure safety and efficacy," she advised.

"It is not something that people should just access via a form on the internet and treat themselves without good, comprehensive, longitudinal care."

For chronic conditions like obesity or type 2 diabetes, Fitch recommends long-term or even indefinite use as the best approach.

"Lowering the dose may become a viable maintenance strategy once a healthy weight is reached, though this approach is still under study," she said.

"Patients should consult their doctor to determine what course of action is best according to their specific needs."

Anyone who is interested in starting a GLP-1 medication should consult with a doctor to discuss potential benefits and risks.