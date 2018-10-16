Expand / Collapse search
Wegmans recalls store brand hummus that 'may contain pieces of black plastic'

By Zoe Szathmary | Fox News
Wegmans is recalling its own hummus products, the company said Friday. 

Attention, Wegmans customers: the company is recalling its own hummus products.

"These products may contain pieces of black plastic," the company announced the news in a Friday release.

The hummus involved in the recall includes the 8-ounce and 32-ounce sizes of Wegmans Food You Feel Good About Original Hummus.

The 8-ounce version has the Universal Product Code (UPC) 77890-26213, while the 32-ounce version has the UPC 77890-26221.

HOMEOPATHIC PRODUCTS IN NORTH CAROLINA RECALLED

Wegmans noted the recall applies to units for both sizes, which have the lot code 8118262 and are marked “Best Before 11/14/18.”

"All product[s] may be returned to the customer service desk for a full refund," the chain said.

6.5 MILLION POUNDS OF BEEF RECALLED OVER SALMONELLA CONCERNS

Wegmans did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment Tuesday afternoon.