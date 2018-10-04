6.5 million pounds of beef recalled over salmonella concerns

An Arizona-based beef company has recalled over 6.5 million pounds of meat over concerns that it could be potentially contaminated with salmonella.

Investigators linked 57 illnesses across 16 states to JBS Tolleson, Inc. products including ground beef and beef patties.

CDC INVESTIGATING MULTISTATE OUTBREAK LINKED TO HAM PRODUCTS

The raw, non-intact beef items were packaged between July 26, 2018, and Sept. 7, 2018, and were shipped to locations nationwide. According to a press release posted Thursday on the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) website, affected products have an establishment number “EST. 267” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Symptoms of salmonellosis include diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever, and can last up to a week.

BAKER'S ALLEGED CONFESSION ABOUT GLUTEN-FREE LIE ENRAGES CELIAC PATIENTS

According to the release, FSIS is concerned that consumers may have affected products stored in the freezer. It advises consumers to check the labels and discard any affected items.