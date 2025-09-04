Heart surgeon reveals what to eat (and not eat) for optimal cardiac health

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Heart disease is the No. 1 killer in America, accounting for one in five deaths, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

While multiple lifestyle factors can cause heart health to decline, nutrition is a large component, experts confirm.

In an on-camera interview with Fox News Digital, cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. Jeremy London shared how nutrition can sometimes be a sensitive topic, as diets can work differently for every individual.

A focus on general dietary guidelines, including eating whole foods and avoiding processed foods, is a great place to start, according to the Savannah, Georgia-based expert.

Reaping the benefits of nutrition for heart health is about balance, he said.

"If I can eat whole foods 80% of the time, that's a win for me," he said. "And I think that’s reasonable."

Hydration is also an important component of heart health, London said. He recommends reaching for more water and limiting alcohol consumption.

"That being said, your body, your rules, as long as you know the facts," he commented. "Alcohol is a personal choice, but it's really toxic to every cell in the body."

"From a nutritional standpoint, be mindful of what you're putting in your mouth — try and focus on whole foods and limit alcohol or remove it altogether."

Diet is especially important for those with heart health-related conditions such as high cholesterol, London said, as they should limit foods high in saturated fat.

Some foods, such as eggs, have been linked to high cholesterol in the past, but recent research has revealed that eggs can be a heart-healthy food.

London commented that eggs are a "wonderful nutritional source," but added that the nutritional "pendulum" should always stay at the center.

"The dietary portion of the endogenous cholesterol (produced naturally inside the body) is maybe not as important as we had thought previously," he said.

"There are people who are ‘hyper responders’ and should avoid those situations, but [otherwise], eggs in moderation are a great source of protein and certain vitamins and minerals that you can't get elsewhere."

Individuals with high cholesterol and other heart conditions should limit refined flours and sugars, London suggested, as there’s a "direct correlation between blood glucose and triglyceride levels."

Exercise is also an important component for better balance and results, experts agree.

What's the 80/20 rule?

The 80/20 approach has been endorsed by experts as a proven concept for healthy eating.

A recent medically reviewed article by WebMD detailed how eating healthy meals 80% of the time allows for "more freedom" with the other 20%. The approach can affect weight differently depending on how it's done.

"Because the 80/20 diet features a healthy, balanced diet with a few splurges, it may help you shed a few pounds if you use it to cut down on fattening foods and watch your calories," the article states. "Anytime you burn more calories than you take in, you’re likely to lose weight."

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s federal diet guidelines recommend filling half of your plate with fruits and vegetables, making half of your grains whole grain, varying lean protein, and including a serving of low-fat or fat-free dairy.

Sugars, sodium and saturated fats should all be limited, the guidelines state.

Individuals with specific conditions, such as diabetes, should consult their doctor before starting the 80/20 eating plan.