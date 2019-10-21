Walmart 'Great Value' brand of frozen meat products recalled over salmonella concerns

Several Walmart "Great Value" brand meat items have been recalled due to possible salmonella contamination, health officials announced.

More than 6,400 pounds of the food – ready-to-eat pork sausage patties and turkey sausage patty products – were recalled by George's Prepared Food, located in Caryville, Tenn. The items included in the recall were produced on April 19, April 27, May 7 and May 9.

The packages were sent to Walmart stores nationwide, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety Inspection Service said in a news release Friday.

“Great Value Fully Cooked Original Pork Sausage Patties" with a use-by date of 10/16/19, “Great Value Fully Cooked Original Breakfast Turkey Patties" with a use-by date of 10/24/19 and “Family Size Great Value Fully Cooked Original Pork Sausage Patties" with a use-by date of 11/03/19 were included in the recall.

The packages have “EST. M2206T or P-2260T” printed on them, officials said.

No health issues have been reported because of the products, but health officials advise no one should eat them because of possible salmonella contamination.

Salmonella causes roughly 1.2 million illnesses and 450 deaths in the U.S. every year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Most people recover from salmonella without treatment, health officials said. Symptoms include diarrhea, fever and cramps.