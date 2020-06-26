US tops daily record of new coronavirus cases

The U.S. hit yet another all-time high Thursday in new daily coronavirus cases at 39,061, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

The previous high was recorded just one day prior at 38,706 confirmed infections nationwide.

Records kept by Johns Hopkins University showed the nationwide total was even higher, hitting 40,000 infections on Thursday, according to the Associated Press.

(The COVID Tracking Project and Johns Hopkins are both widely cited when reporting coronavirus infections and deaths.)

California, Arizona, Texas and Florida are among states hit particularly hard.

Texas reported 5,996 daily new cases and 47 more deaths on Thursday, while Arizona tallied 3,056 new cases and 27 additional deaths. Arizona’s rate of cases per 100,000 people stands around 877. Meanwhile, Florida health officials reported 5,004 new cases and 46 deaths on Thursday.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday that his state is pausing its reopening process amid a spike in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.

Utah recorded its second-highest daily number of new cases Thursday at 590 since the pandemic began.

California’s latest figures include an additional 5,349 cases and the state’s positivity rate is trending “modestly upward” in the 14-day average, with hospitalization rates over the long term showing a “slight uptick” in the 14-day average, according to an update from the state’s department of public health.

While some experts and state governors link the increased infections to expanded testing, other health officials point to community transmission as the primary cause.

Officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in a Thursday conference call with reporters noted most of the cases are stemming from younger populations. Similarly, Dr. Paul Byers, Mississippi state epidemiologist, said new cases are predominately young people in the 18-29 age group, one outlet wrote. Mississippi reported 1,092 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 24,516.

Though younger, asymptomatic individuals are at lower risk of complications and death from COVID-19, they pose a risk of “unwittingly” transmitting the virus to elders and those with underlying medical conditions, said Dr. Robert Redfield, CDC Director.

For every COVID-19 case reported, 10 additional infections likely went unannounced, according to the CDC's best estimates.

“It is so selfish for people to be out doing stuff, perpetuating this pandemic for nothing more than a crawfish boil,” Dr. Thomas Dobbs, Mississippi state health officer, told WAPT 16 ABC. “People are behaving in reckless manners.”

Data are provisional and subject to change. Fox News' Ronn Blitzer contributed to this report.