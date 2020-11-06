US tops 120,000 daily coronavirus cases for first time

The U.S. reached a record high in daily, new coronavirus cases with over 120,000 infections on Thursday, per data from Johns Hopkins University.

The news comes just one day after the nation broke past 100,000 daily cases on Wednesday. Thursday's 121,888 cases contribute to a total of over 9.6 million cases and over 234,000 deaths in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins data.

The first week of November has been a particularly turbulent time for the nation in regard to case counts. Some states also recorded new highs in daily case counts this week, including Pennsylvania and Washington. Since the summer, and especially in recent weeks, health leaders had warned the U.S. would see a surge in cases this fall.

“We are entering a very dangerous time, where numbers of cases are rising dramatically, and younger Americans are potentially getting infected but not quarantining as they do not feel very ill,” Dr. Kristin Englund, infectious disease specialist at Cleveland Clinic, told Fox News last week.

Numerous experts also previously told Fox News that, among other factors, the colder fall season is likely contributing to virus spread as people head indoors and face a much higher risk of transmission given limited air circulation and the potential difficulty in maintaining proper distance.

While the U.S. saw its first FDA-approved treatment for coronavirus in late October (Gilead’s experimental antiviral remdesivir), the country still awaits a safe and effective vaccine.