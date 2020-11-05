Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Coronavirus
Published

Record number of daily new coronavirus cases reported in Washington state

The majority of cases have been reported among the 20-39 age group

By Madeline Farber | Fox News
close
Fox News GoVideo

Fox News Go

Washington state this week reported a record number of daily new coronavirus cases, according to official estimates. 

The Evergreen State on Tuesday recorded an additional 1,469 cases of the novel virus, a record, according to data from the Washington State Department of Health. In total, the state has reported some 111,480 cases of COVID-19 to date. 

Washington state this week reported a record number of daily new coronavirus cases, according to official estimates. (iStock)

Washington state this week reported a record number of daily new coronavirus cases, according to official estimates. (iStock)

Also as of Tuesday, an estimated 16 additional deaths were recorded, bringing the number of lives lost to the novel virus in the state to 2,416. 

The last record for daily new cases of the coronavirus was set on Oct. 30, when 1,047 new COVID-19 cases were reported in a single day, according to a news release from the health department at the time. Prior to that, the last daily record was set in mid-July, officials said. 

CORONAVIRUS-INFECTED COLLEGE STUDENT IN INDIANA DIES IN DORM ROOM, FAMILY SAYS

The majority of cases have been reported among the 20-39 age group (40%), while the 40-59 age group follows behind at 28%, per state health data. 

The news comes as the U.S. recorded 100,000 new cases of COVID-19 in a single day for the first time, surpassing a record set at the end of October when some 99,000 daily new cases were reported. 

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Madeline Farber is a Reporter for Fox News. You can follow her on Twitter @MaddieFarberUDK.