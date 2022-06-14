US monkeypox infections climb to 65

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Monkeypox cases in the U.S. have continued to steadily climb, reaching 65 on Monday.

California and New York have reported the most, with 15 and 11, respectively.

The Department of Health in Ohio said it had identified a probable infection in an adult male resident, with confirmatory testing at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) pending.

"What I want to emphasize strongly is that monkeypox does not spread easily between people, and so the risk to Ohioans generally is very low," Ohio Department of Health (ODH) Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff said in a statement.

Illinois is nearing double digits, with eight cases, according to the CDC.

Hawaii and Florida each have five and Colorado has four.

Massachusetts now has three, while officials in Utah, Georgia and the District of Columbia have each counted two.

Arizona, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Texas, Virginia and Washington state all have one.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has reported hundreds of cases of suspected monkeypox and orthopoxvirus globally.

Although the majority of new monkeypox cases have been seen in gay or bisexual men, experts caution that anyone is at potential risk.

People normally become infected with the monkeypox virus through contact with the skin lesions or bodily fluids of infected animals or humans or through contact with materials contaminated with the virus.

Monkeypox, which is related to smallpox, has milder symptoms.

Some of those symptoms include fever, chills, rash and aches, before lesions develop.