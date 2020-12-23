Expand / Collapse search
Vaccines
US reaches milestone of more than 1 million vaccines administered

The CDC is still advising Americans to adhere to proper safety measures

Alexandra Deabler
More than 1 million Americans have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, a media statement from CDC Director Robert R. Redfield shared.

The important United States milestone was reported on Wednesday, 10 days after administration of the vaccine began.

The reporting comes as positive cases of coronavirus continue to surge throughout the country, with many states once again putting restrictions into place that were seen in the early days of the pandemic.

Though more than 1 million citizens have received the first vaccine, the CDC warns of the challenging path ahead, noting a limited supply of the vaccine in the U.S., the statement read. However, more vaccines are planned to enter the United States in the coming weeks and months.

Health care workers, emergency medical workers, residents of long-term care facilities, and seniors are among the first to get the first in a series of vaccines.

Until the vaccine is widely available to all, the CDC is advising all Americans to continue to practice social distancing, wear a mask and practice proper hygiene to limit the spread of the potentially fatal disease.  

