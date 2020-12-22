Live Updates: Biden says 'darkest days' of coronavirus ahead

President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday warned about the dangers of COVID-19 in the U.S., telling Americans "Our darkest days are ahead of us, not behind us."

"One thing I promise you about my leadership during this crisis: I'm going to tell it to you straight. I'm going to tell you the truth. And here's the simple truth: Our darkest days in the battle against COVID are ahead of us, not behind us," Biden said.



Fast Facts Life expectancy for 2020 could end up dropping as much as three full years CDC counted 2,854,838 U.S. deaths last year

The president-elect said that even with the first round of vaccine distribution underway, the virus remains a threat and the death rate, hovering around 3,000 Americans a day, is not expected to decrease any time soon.

The Associated Press reported that 2020 was the deadliest year in U.S. history, with deaths expected to top 3 million for the first time. Preliminary numbers suggest that the United States is on track to see more than 3.2 million deaths this year, or at least 400,000 more than in 2019. COVID-19 has killed more than 318,000 Americans and counting.

