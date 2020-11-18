US coronavirus deaths reach 250,000

The novel coronavirus has claimed more than 250,000 American lives as of Wednesday evening, according to the latest estimates from Johns Hopkins University.

With 250,029 fatalities, the U.S. has now recorded more virus deaths than any country in the world, the data shows.

The news comes after cases of COVID-19 are surging across the country, with more than 11,359,803 illnesses reported to date.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.