Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Coronavirus
Published

US coronavirus deaths reach 250,000

The news comes as cases of COVID-19 are surging across the country

By Madeline Farber | Fox News
close
New study shows coronavirus lockdowns are ineffective Video

New study shows coronavirus lockdowns are ineffective

Foxhall Cardiology CEO Dr. Ramin Oskoui and president of the Committee to Unleash Prosperity Phil Kerpen weigh in on ‘The Ingraham Angle.’

The novel coronavirus has claimed more than 250,000 American lives as of Wednesday evening, according to the latest estimates from Johns Hopkins University. 

With 250,029 fatalities, the U.S. has now recorded more virus deaths than any country in the world, the data shows. 

The news comes after cases of COVID-19 are surging across the country, with more than 11,359,803 illnesses reported to date.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

Madeline Farber is a Reporter for Fox News. You can follow her on Twitter @MaddieFarberUDK.