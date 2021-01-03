Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus
US coronavirus death toll surpasses 350,000 as experts anticipate post-holiday surge

More than 20 million people in the country have been infected

Danielle Wallace
By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
The coronavirus death toll in the United States surpassed 350,000 early Sunday, as experts anticipate another surge in cases and fatalities stemming from holiday gatherings over Christmas and New Year’s.

Data compiled by Johns Hopkins University showed the U.S. passed the threshold early Sunday morning. More than 20 million people in the country have been infected.

The U.S. has begun using two coronavirus vaccines to protect health care workers and those over 80 but the rollout of the inoculation program has been criticized as being slow and chaotic.

The U.S. by far has reported the most deaths from COVID-19 in the world, followed by Brazil, which has reported more than 195,000 deaths.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.