US administering 1.7M COVID-19 vaccine doses daily, White House says

The U.S. is now averaging 1.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered daily, the White House said Wednesday, up from an average of 900,000 shots per day one month ago. The latest data reflects an increase of 200,000 doses from the week prior.

The Biden administration had set a goal to achieve 100 million vaccinations within the president’s first 100 days in office, with current data reflecting a pace that would surpass that goal.

This is a developing story. Please continue to check back for updates.