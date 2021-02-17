Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Coronavirus
Published

US administering 1.7M COVID-19 vaccine doses daily, White House says

The latest data reflects an increase of 200,000 doses from the week prior

By Alexandria Hein | Fox News
close
White House COVID-19 Response team gives updateVideo

White House COVID-19 Response team gives update

The U.S. is now averaging 1.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered daily, the White House said Wednesday, up from an average of 900,000 shots per day one month ago. The latest data reflects an increase of 200,000 doses from the week prior.

The Biden administration had set a goal to achieve 100 million vaccinations within the president’s first 100 days in office, with current data reflecting a pace that would surpass that goal.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

This is a developing story. Please continue to check back for updates. 