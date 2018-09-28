UK's Pret chain vows 'meaningful change' after allergy death

The chief executive of British restaurant chain Pret A Manger has apologized to the family of a 15-year-old girl who died after suffering an allergic reaction to a sandwich she bought at London's Heathrow Airport.

Natasha Ednan-Laperouse collapsed on a British Airways flight from London to Nice in July 2016. She was allergic to sesame, which her baguette sandwich contained.

A coroner told an inquest into Natasha's death that the absence of specific allergen information on the sandwich packaging and airport display reassured the teen.

Her family says she died because of "inadequate food labelling laws."

Pret A Manger CEO Clive Schlee said Friday that the company was deeply sorry and "all of us at Pret want meaningful change to come from this tragedy. We will ensure that it does."