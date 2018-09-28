'Miracle' baby who weighed under 2 pounds thriving 6 months later

A “miracle” baby born severely prematurely and weighing less than a bag of sugar has defied the odds, and six months later is now a thriving little girl.

Little Elsie weighed just 1 lbs. 10-oz., and was smaller than her mother’s palm when she was born four months prematurely in April.

The tiny tot was not expected to make it with doctors saying her chances of survival were slim.

But now, six months later, the little girl is enjoying life like any other normal baby.

Terrified mom Kenya Jade Latimer was rushed to hospital by her partner Ashley, 29 when she began experiencing labor pains on April 3, at just 24 weeks.

“She was so tiny," the 21-year-old new mom said. "It was surreal and I was in shock. Everything happened so fast."

“One minute she was delivered, the next she was taken away from us to the neo-natal intensive care unit and placed on a ventilator," she said. “We were not even allowed to hold her because she was so fragile. Her skin was so delicate. It was heartbreaking for us to see our daughter so poorly connected to several tubes to help her survive."

“You don’t know what to do or think when something like this happens – you just have to deal with it," Latimer said.

Two weeks before baby Elsie was born, Latimer began experiencing problems.

“I had a normal pregnancy until I began bleeding at 22 weeks," she said. “I was taken to hospital where the doctors told me I was 4 cm dilated and also warned that the odds of the baby surviving were slim. We were so shocked and upset."

“They discussed my options, one of which was a surgical procedure called a ‘cervical stitch’ to prevent pre-term birth. It was a risky procedure and we were very lucky it worked," she said. “However, two weeks later, I began experiencing contractions again and this time I knew the baby was coming.”

During her stay Burnley General hospital, baby Elsie was monitored 24 hours a day, given special care and underwent laser eye surgery to treat retinopathy of prematurity.

"She weighed literally nothing when she was born," Latimer, of Clitheroe, Lancs., said. "Ashley and I sat beside her every day from lunchtime until 9 p.m., willing her to pull through."

“It was physically and emotionally draining and we never imagined the first few months of our newborn’s life would begin like this," she said.

Following weeks of specialist care at the hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit, the battling tot was discharged home on August 5, - four months after she was born.

Despite the setbacks, Kenya admitted it was the “best feeling ever” when she was allowed to take Elsie home.

Now, almost six months old, Elsie is enjoying life like any other baby girl.

“Elsie is a beautiful little baby – our little bundle of joy," Latimer said. "She has settled at home really well. She is gaining weight and is teething."

“I would like to thank my family and friends for their support during this difficult time in our lives and the medical staff – the care we received was absolutely outstanding and we will forever be grateful," she said. “Elsie is our little miracle and we love her to bits. One of the hardest things about having a premature baby is seeing her so fragile and not being able to help, sometimes not allowed to touch my baby because she was so poorly."

“She’s now thriving, smiling and she is our universe," she said.