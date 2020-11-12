Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ukraine
Published

Ukraine President Zelensky hospitalized due to the coronavirus: report

Zelensky announced on Monday that he tested positive for the virus

By David Aaro | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 11Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 11

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, according to a report on Thursday.

Zelensky, 42, announced Monday that he tested positive for the virus and would be working in self-isolation while being treated.

“There are no lucky people in the world for whom COVID-19 does not pose a threat,” Zelensky tweeted. “However, I feel good. I promise to isolate myself and I continue to work.”

BLACK MARKET CREATED AROUND WORLD FOR TRAVELERS TESTING NEGATIVE FOR COVID-19 TO ENTER COUNTRIES: REPORT

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wears a face mask to protect against coronavirus during an extraordinary parliamentary session in Kyiv, Ukraine on March 31, 2020. (AP Photo, FILE)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wears a face mask to protect against coronavirus during an extraordinary parliamentary session in Kyiv, Ukraine on March 31, 2020. (AP Photo, FILE)

He said, at the time, that he was running a temperature of 99.5 Fahrenheit.

Ukraine’s coronavirus infections started to surge at the tail end of the summer months and have put the country’s underpaid doctors and underequipped hospitals under severe pressure.

The president’s wife, Olena, contracted COVID-19 in June and was hospitalized for several weeks, reports said. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A presidential spokeswoman told Reuters that Zelensky went to the hospital "to accurately isolate and not expose anyone."

The Associated Press contributed to this report

David Aaro is a Reporter at Fox News Digital based in New York City.