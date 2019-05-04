Tyson recalls additional 11 million pounds of frozen chicken strips over possible ‘metal’ contamination

Tyson Foods, Inc. has greatly expanded the recall of its frozen, ready-to-eat chicken strip products because they may contain “pieces of metal.”

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) on Saturday announced the news, noting in a statement the expansion adds to Tyson’s recall in March. At the time, the company called back 69,000 pounds of chicken strips.

CDC'S CHICKEN WASHING WARNING SPARKS FIERCE DEBATE: 'YOU SOUND CRAZY'

The affected items were produced from Oct. 1, 2018, through March 8 and have “Use By Dates” of Oct. 1, 2019, through March 7, 2020, per the FSIS. The chicken products were shipped to retailers nationwide.

WOMAN FILES LAWSUIT AMID E. COLI OUTBREAK LINKED TO GROUND BEEF, SAYS SHE SUFFERED KIDNEY FAILURE, SEIZURES

“The problem was discovered when FSIS received two consumer complaints of extraneous material in the chicken strip products. FSIS is now aware of six complaints during this time frame involving similar pieces of metal with three alleging oral injury,” the federal agency said, adding there are concerns the affected products still may be in some consumers’ freezers.

Consumers are instructed to discard or return affected products to the place of purchase for a refund.

The expanded recall comes after the company earlier this year pulled more than 36,000 pounds of chicken nuggets after receiving complaints about rubber material in their product.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

To see the list of recalled items, click here. To see the affected product labels, click here.

Fox News' Alexandria Hein contributed to this report.