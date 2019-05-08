Tyson to install metal-detecting X-ray machines after chicken recall

Tyson Foods Inc. says it will install metal detecting devices to ensure product safety following a recall of nearly 12 million pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat chicken strips over consumer complaints of contamination.

“Our company is taking corrective action,” Barbara Masters, the company’s vice president of regulatory food policy, food and agriculture, told MarketWatch. “We have discontinued use of the specific equipment believed to be associated with the metal fragments, and we will be installing metal-detecting X-ray machinery to replace the plant’s existing metal-detection system.”

The recall announced on Saturday expanded on one already issued in March, which affected an initial 69,000 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken products. The announcement comes after the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service received two additional consumer complaints of extraneous material in the product, tallying six total reports and three oral injuries related to the recall.

“Consumers expect that the food they eat is safe,” Masters told MarketWatch. “In their best interest and in an abundance of caution we’re taking quick and decisive action to expand this recall.”

Affected items were produced from Oct. 1, 2018 through March 8 and have “Use by Dates” of Oct. 1, 2019 through March 7, 2020. The products were shipped to retailers nationwide. Earlier this year the company pulled about 36,000 pounds of chicken nuggets after consumers complained of finding rubber in the products.

“It is unacceptable to Tyson Foods that any product might not meet our standards,” Masters said.