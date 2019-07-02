Trader Joe's, Green Giant Fresh veggies recalled over listeria concerns

A vegetable company has issued a recall for fresh products including butternut squash, zucchini and butternut squashed-based veggie bowl that were distributed to popular retailers like Trader Joe’s and Shaws. Growers Express said the recall, which includes select Green Giant Fresh and Trader Joe’s labeled products, is out of an abundance of caution after it discovered potential listeria contamination.

“The products originate from a Growers Express production facility in Biddeford, Maine, and were distributed to the states referenced in the chart below,” the company said in a recall notice posted on the FDA website. “The voluntary recall was issued due to the potential for contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. There are no reported illnesses.”

The products, which are mostly stamped with a “Best If Used By” date of June 26-June 29, do not include any Green Giant canned or frozen vegetable products. They were distributed to retailers in Connecticut, Massachusetts, South Carolina, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Maine, New York, Maryland, Alabama, Washington D.C., Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Ohio, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Vermont and Wisconsin.

The items sold at Trader Joe’s under the store label include Butternut Squash Spirals and Zucchini Spirals, while those available at Stop & Shop under the Green Giant Fresh label include Zucchini Noodles. At Shaws, impacted products were sold under the Signature Farms and Green Giant Fresh labels and include Ramen Bowl, Butternut Diced, Cauliflower Sweet Potato Crumbles, Cauliflower Crumbles, and Butternut Peeled.

The FDA lists several other retailers and products impacted by the recall on its website.

The president of Growers Express said the company self-reported the incident and “stopped production immediately after being notified of a single positive sample by the Massachusetts Department of Health.”

Tom Byrne said his company was “deep sanitizing the entire facility and our line equipment, as well as conducting continued testing on top of our usual battery of sanitation and quality and safety tests before resuming production.”

Consumers who have purchased affected products are urged not to consume them and to throw the products away.