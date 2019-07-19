Expand / Collapse search
Children's Health
Toddler fighting for life after mistaking ecstasy for candy in Ibiza, report says

By Jackie Salo | New York Post
A 3-year-old girl is fighting for her life after mistaking ecstasy for candy on a vacation to Ibiza, Spain, according to a report.

The Russian toddler was at a playground Thursday when she came upon the dangerous party drug in Santa Eulalia, a popular tourist spot in the clubbing destination, Spanish news outlet the Oliver Press reported.

She became ill and was brought to the island’s Can Misses Hospital before she was transferred to Son Espases Hospital in Majorca, the Sun reported.

The tot remained in the intensive care unit Friday at the hospital, officials said.

Authorities are investigating how the ecstasy tablet ended up in the park.

“Tests have confirmed it was an ecstasy tablet and investigators are working on the theory someone had dropped it in the park and the little girl mistook it for a sweet,” local authorities told the Sun.

