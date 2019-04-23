'Today in LA' anchor warns parents after daughter choked on Easter candy

A Los Angeles-based news anchor took to Facebook on Sunday to share “the scariest moment" of her life as a warning for parents whose kids received baskets full of candy on Easter. “Today in LA’s” Daniella Guzman said that as she was heating up lunch her 3-year-old daughter had grabbed a small Starburst candy and began choking on it.

“Hey guys I just wanted to warn you really quick because I had one of the scariest moments of my life just right now,” Guzman said in the video, posted Sunday. “My 3-year-old daughter started opening up her Easter eggs while I was warming up food for lunch and she opened one and she opened one of these little Starburst and she started choking on them.”

Guzman said that when she noticed her daughter couldn’t breathe she screamed and her husband jumped into action.

“I panicked honestly, I am so thankful that my husband was here to help me and he started like, pumping her stomach and she spit it out but, I was so scared,” she said, holding the Starburst wrapper that her daughter had opened. “I know a lot of kids out there are opening their candy from their Easter eggs but please be very careful, especially these little ones right here.”

According to Stanford Children’s Health, treating a choking child between ages 1 and 8 can involve several steps including having someone call 911 while someone else tends to the patient. Caregivers can:

Stand behind the child. Wrap your arms around the child's waist.

Make a fist with one hand, thumb side in. Place your fist just below the chest and slightly above the navel.

Grab your fist with the other hand.

Press into the abdomen with a quick upward push. This helps to make the object or food come out of the child's mouth.

Repeat this inward and upward thrust until the piece of food or object comes out.

Once the object comes out, take your child to the doctor. A piece of the object can still be in the lung. Only a doctor can tell you if your child is OK.

Since someone is already on the phone with 911, tell him or her immediately if the child passes out.

The care recommendations change if the child is younger than 1. For choking infants Stanford Children’s Health instructs caregivers to call 911 while placing the baby face down on your forearm, which should be resting on the thigh. Using the heel of your free hand, give the child five quick forceful blows between the shoulder blades.

If the infant is still choking, the hospital advises turning the infant on her back so that the head is lower than the chest, placing two fingers in the center of the middle of the breast bone and pressing inward rapidly five times. It is advised to continue the process of five back blows and five chest thrusts until the object dislodges.

“If the infant passes out, tell 911 immediately. Never put your fingers into the infant’s mouth unless you can see the object,” according to Stanford Children’s Health. Doing so may push the blockage farther into the airway.”

Guzman’s video, which has been viewed more than 1,900 times, comes as doctors were moved to warn against a new viral “Shell on” challenge that sees kids eating foods with the wrapper on, or in the plastic bag.